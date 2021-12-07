Lorraine Gries

Lorraine M. Gries, 84, of McCook Lake, SD, formerly of Kingsley, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Funeral services were held 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Father Terry Roder officiating. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery in Neptune, Iowa. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Pallbearers will be Keith Gries, Josh Gries, Jarrod Beargeon, Wade Dreeszen, Carter Strom, and Kaleb Gries.

Miss Gries was born March 23, 1937 in Kingsley, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Helen (Plendl) Gries. She graduated from Pierson High School in 1955.

She was employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation for 20 years. After her retirement, she began employment at Big Soo Terminal for another 20 years.

Lorraine enjoyed bowling, playing Yahtzee, reading the paper, and completing crossword puzzles. What she loved most was spending time with family including her brothers and their wives and attending events of her nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, and great-greats.

Lorraine is survived by two brothers Vernon Gries (Joann Phillips) and Francis (Ruth) Gries, both of Sioux City; 15 nieces/nephews; 29 great-nieces/nephews; and 18 great-great nieces/nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers Jr., Lawrence, Kenneth, Eldon Gries; 2 sisters-in-law Jane and Kathy Gries; nieces Vickie and Debbie Gries; nephews Michael and Steven Gries and Joseph Strom.