Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — December 14, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library

Moville, Iowa

December 14, 2021 — 7:30 pm

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2.Visitor/Community Comment

3. Reports

a. Mrs. Metcalf

b. Mr. Bormann

c. Mr. Glackin

4. Policies and Procedures:

a. Open Enrollment in:

b. Notification of open enrollment out:

5. Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation:

a. Approve scope of work for elementary playground

b. Approve change order for signage on wrestling room

c. Approve quote for asbestos removal

d. Approve quote to paint stage

e. Approve quote for carpeting in the Middle School

f. Approve quote to paint vocational agriculture building

g. Approve Scott Gernhart as engineer for staff parking lot design

6. Personnel:

a. Approve pay increase to drive bus for activities

b. Discussion: other incentives for activity bus drivers

c. Approve Resignations

d. Approve Football Cheer Coach

7. Co-curricular:

8. Board Items

a. Approve List of Early Graduates:

b. For the good of the cause

9. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 9, 2021