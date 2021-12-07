Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — November 16, 2021

NOVEMBER 16, 2021

FORTY-SIXTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor by phone, Ung, De Witt, Radig, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Carole Hennings of Moville, Deb Main of Sioux City, and Gayle Palmquist of Lawton, addressed the Board with concerns about various pipelines proposed to cross Woodbury County lands.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for November 16, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 9, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $764,406.16. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution to approve the proposed amendment to the Electronic Services System 28E Agreement.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,364

WHEREAS, in 2005 the Electronic Service System 28E was entered into agreement in order to govern the county land record information system to provide public access to land records for all 99 counties; and,

WHEREAS, the State Auditor, the Iowa County Recorders Association and the Iowa State Legislature have proposed a change to the 28E agreement that allows all contracts to be managed through the 28E organization itself instead of through the Iowa County Recorders Association;

WHEREAS, the change was signed into law in HF 527 on May 20, 2021; and

WHEREAS, The proposed amendment to the Electronic Services System 28E agreement, as approved by the Iowa County Recorders Association Executive Board and by the ESS Coordinating Committee on October 4, 2021, and as executed by Deb Kupka, Tama County Recorder and Chair of the ESS Coordinating Committee on October 11, 2021, is hereby approved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on November 16, 2021

NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved that Woodbury County, Iowa hereby approves to the terms of the attached agreement and authorizes the Chair to sign the attached 28E Agreement.

Passed and approved 16th day of November 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Rea Gonzalez, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 11-08-21. Resignation.; the appointment of Emma Sonier, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 11-19-21, $20.38/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 9-29-21. Entry Level Salary: $20.38/hour.; the reclassification of Alyse Morris, MV Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 11-29-21, $20.60/hour, 5%=$1.07/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4.; and the separation of Debra Heath, Clerk III, Count Sheriff Dept., effective 01-30-22. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $20.38/hour; Clerk III-Warrant, County Sheriff Dept., AFSCME Courthouse: $21.54/hour; Clerk III, County Sheriff Dept., AFSCME Courthouse: $21.54/hour; and Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., CWA: $21.02/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution providing for the amendment of the Articles of Agreement which formed the Workforce Development Chief Elected Official Consortium for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,365

PROVIDING FOR THE AMENDMENT OF THE ARTICLES OF AGREEMENT WHICH FORMED THE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT CHIEF ELECTED OFFICIAL CONSORTIUM FOR THE WORKFORCE INNOVATION AND OPPORTUNITY ACT OF 2014

WHEREAS, Woodbury County previously signed a resolution to approve the Articles of Agreement creating the Workforce Development Chief Elected Official Consortium (CEO) together with 17 other counties in western and southwestern Iowa, known as the “Western Iowa Workforce Development Area” or WIWDA; and,

WHEREAS, a quorum of the CEO has been difficult to meet, hindering the ability of the CEO to conduct business and provide for smooth operation of the WIWDA; and,

WHEREAS, at their September, 2021 meeting the CEO discussed proposing to the member counties an amendment to the Articles of Agreement to reduce the required quorum from a supermajority (three-fifths or 11 members) to having a minimum of seven members (one-third + 1).

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that it does hereby agree to amend Article 5C of the Articles of Agreement which formed the WIWDA Chief Elected Official Consortium to read as follows:

C. A quorum of the member counties is required to conduct a meeting. A quorum is defined as one plus one-third of the members.

Passed and approved this 16th day of November, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property taxes for parcel #884717303021 in the amount of $1,490.00. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Telecom Construction for Lumen. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

The Canvass of the City/School Election 2nd tier of the 11-02-21 was held.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the Canvass. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

It was reported by Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy Commissioner of Elections.

City of Sioux City – City Council At-Large

Ike Rayford received Two Thousand Eight Hundred (2,800) votes

Alex Watters received Four Thousand Two Hundred and Seventeen (4,217) votes

Matthew R. O’Kane received Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Six (2,866) votes

Dan A. Moore received Four Thousand Four Hundred and Eighty Seven (4,487) votes

Scattering: One Hundred and Thirty Four (134) votes

Total: Fourteen Thousand Five Hundred and Four (14,504) votes

We therefore declare:

Alex Watters duly elected to the office of City of Sioux City – City Council At-Large for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Matthew R. O’Kane duly elected to the office of City of Sioux City – City Council At-Large for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Dan A. Moore duly elected to the office of City of Sioux City – City Council At-Large for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Lawton-Bronson School Director District 3

Bryan Mesz received Twenty Five (25) votes

Scattering: Thirty One (31) votes

Total: Fifty Six (56) votes

We therefore declare:

Bryan Mesz duly elected to the office of Lawton – Bronson School Director District 3 for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Lawton-Bronson School Director District 5

Nicole Garnand received One Hundred and Eighty Eight (188) votes

Scattering: Nine (9) votes

Total: One Hundred and Ninety Seven (197) votes

We therefore declare:

Nicole Garnand duly elected to the office of Lawton-Bronson School Director District 5 for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Maple Valley – Anthon Oto School Director District 1

Karen J. Kennedy received Four Hundred and Twelve (412) votes

Scattering: Twenty Four (24) votes

Total: Four Hundred and Thirty Six (436) votes

We therefore declare:

Karen J. Kennedy duly elected to the office of Maple Valley – Anthon Oto School Director District 1 for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Maple Valley – Anthon Oto School Director District 3

Trevor Lally received One Hundred and Eleven (111) votes

David Jensen received One Hundred and Eighty Seven (187) votes

Dale Wimmer received Two Hundred and Two (202) votes

Scattering: Seven (7) votes

Total: Five Hundred and Seven (507) votes

We therefore declare:

Dale Wimmer duly elected to the office of Maple Valley – Anthon Oto School Director District 3 for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Maple Valley – Anthon Oto School Director District 5

Jana Hamann received One Hundred and Four (104) votes

Scattering: Twenty (20) votes

Total: One Hundred and Twenty Four (124) votes

We therefore declare:

Jana Hamann duly elected to the office of Maple Valley – Anthon Oto School Director District 5 for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

River Valley School Director District 1

Jessica Wilson received Three Hundred and Twenty Two (322) votes

Scattering: Four (4) votes

Total: Three Hundred and Twenty Six (326) votes

We therefore declare:

Jessica Wilson duly elected to the office of River Valley School Director District 1 for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

River Valley School Director District 4

Kory Dausel received One Hundred and Fifty Six (156) votes

Sharleen Duncan received One Hundred and Ninety Five (195) votes

Scattering: Two (2) votes

Total: Three Hundred and Fifty Three (353) votes

We therefore declare:

Sharleen Duncan duly elected to the office of River Valley School Director District 4 for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

River Valley School – Public Measure WA

Yes: Two Hundred and Seventy One (271) votes

No: Fifty Five (55) votes

Total Three Hundred and Twenty Six (326) votes

We therefore declare:

River Valley School – Public Measure WA to be passed.

Sioux City School Director At Large

Michael Lang Bushby received Eight Hundred and Eighty Eight (888) votes

Perla Alarcon-Flory received Two Thousand Two Hundred and Ninety Four (2,294) votes

Bob Michaelson received Three Thousand Five Hundred and Eight (3,508) votes

Shaun Michael Broyhill received One Thousand Four Hundred and Seven (1,407) votes

Joshua D. Potter received Two Thousand and Four (2,004) votes

Jan J. George received Two Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy One (2,571) votes

Arthur Ryan Baker received One Thousand and Seventy Two (1,072) votes

Chad Krastel received Five Hundred and Fifty Nine (559) votes

Amanda Gibson received One Thousand Six Hundred and Thirty Three (1,633) votes

Scattering: Fifty One (51) votes

Total: Fifteen Thousand Nine Hundred and Eighty Seven (15,987) votes

We therefore declare:

Perla Alarcon-Flory duly elected to the office of Sioux City School Director At Large for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Bob Michaelson duly elected to the office of Sioux City School Director At Large for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Jan J. George duly elected to the office of Sioux City School Director At Large for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Westwood School Director At Large

Brady Worrell received Two Hundred and Seventy Four (274) votes

Chuck Ferris received Two Hundred and Twenty Eight (228) votes

Scattering: Twelve (12) votes

Total: Five Hundred and Fourteen (514) votes

We therefore declare:

Brady Worrell duly elected to the office of Westwood School Director At Large for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Chuck Ferris duly elected to the office of Westwood School Director At Large for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Western Iowa Tech Community College Director District 1

Neal Adler received One Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy Four (1,474) votes

Scattering: Eight (8) votes

Total One Thousand Four Hundred and Eighty Two (1,482) votes

We therefore declare:

Neal Adler duly elected to the office of Western Iowa Tech Community College Director District 1 for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Western Iowa Tech Community College Director District 2

Bill Anderson received One Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy Four (1,374) votes

Scattering: Fourteen (14) votes

Total: One Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty Eight (1,388) votes

We therefore declare:

Bill Anderson duly elected to the office of Western Iowa Tech Community College Director District 2 for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Western Iowa Tech Community College Director District 7 – To Fill Vacancy

Gregory Alan Aymar received Thirty Four (34) votes

Scattering: One Hundred and Fifty Six (156) votes

Total: One Hundred and Ninety (190) votes

We therefore declare:

Gregory Alan Aymar duly elected to the office of Western Iowa Tech Community College Director District 7 – to Fill Vacancy for the residue of the term ending Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Western Iowa Tech Community College Director District 8

Russell Wray received One Thousand Four Hundred and Thirty (1,430) votes

Scattering: Fourteen (14) votes

Total: One Thousand Four Hundred and Forty Four (1,444) votes

We therefore declare:

Russell Wray duly elected to the office of Western Iowa Tech Community College Director District 8 for the term of four years beginning Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve funding mechanism for the CIP project at Browns Lake. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Resolution to amend the FY 2022-2026 construction program. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,366

2022 COUNTY FIVE YEAR PROGRAM RESOLUTION 0.1

Woodbury County Secondary Roads

Unforeseen circumstances have arisen since adoption of the approved Secondary Road Five Year Program and previous revisions, requiring changes to the sequence, funding, and timing of the proposed work plan.

The Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, in accordance with Iowa Code Section 309.22, initiates and recommends modification of the following project(s) in the accomplishment year (State Fiscal Year 2022), for approval by the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT), per Iowa Code 309.23 and Iowa DOT Instructional Memorandum 2.050.

The following projects shall be MODIFIED as follows:

Project Number Project Location AADT Type of Work Modifications Total

Name Description of Work

Length Fund

Project ID Bridge ID

L-B(M229)ó73-97 On TAYLOR AVE, Over 5 320 Bridges added 550,000 Local dollars to 2022 $550,000

Taylor Ave Bridge M299 STREAM, from 230th St 0.000 miles Local removed 550,000 Local dollars from 2025

35165 N 0.8 miles in Section 351220 2 T87N R42W

BROS-SWAP-C097(E-299- On CORRECTIONVILLE 150 320 Bridges added 1,000,000 SWAP dollars to 2022 $1,000,000

1)óFE-97 RD, Over WHISKEY 0.000 miles SWAP removed 1,000,000 Swap dollars from

Bridge E-299-1 CREEK, from Charles 355450 2023

14259 Ave. E 0.1 miles in

Section 35 T89N R46W

Bridge Replacement

Accomplishment Year

Fund Previous Amount

New Amount Net Change

Local $1,800,000

$2,350,000 $550,000

Farm-to-Market

$1,962,000 $1,962,000 $0

Special $0 $0 $0

SWAP $4,775,000

$5,775,000 $1,000,000

Federal Aid $0 $0 $0

Totals $8,837,000 $10,087,000 $1.550,000

Passed and approved on this day the 16th of November, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for pre-cast bridge production. The bids are as follows:

Oden Enterprises — $53,774.14

Forterra — $112,515.00

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive bids as presented. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for pre-cast bridge production to Oden Enterprises for $53,774.14. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to postpone action to approve the contract for the Oak Ridge Park project with Holly Brown Construction for $66,078.50. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to approve Resolution for Inter-Fund Operating Transfer for FY 2022. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION FOR

INTERFUND OPERATING TRANSFER

RESOLUTION #13,367

Whereas, it is desired to authorize the Auditor to periodically transfer sums from General Basic Fund to the Justice Center Maintenance Fund (4755) during the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget year, and

Whereas, said transfers must be in accordance with Section 331.432 Code of Iowa,

Whereas, the purpose of the transfers are to move additional rent obligation to the Justice Center Maintenance Fund (4755) to be in compliance with the lease agreement (Section 7.2) with the Justice Center Authority,

Now, therefore be it resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

The total maximum transfers from the General Basic Fund to the Justice Center Maintenance Fund (4755) for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, shall not exceed the sum of $400,000.

The Auditor is directed to correct his books when said operating transfers are made and to notify the Treasurer of the amounts of said transfers.

The above and foregoing resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, on November 16th, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There was discussion about smoking on the courthouse grounds.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 23, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 9, 2021