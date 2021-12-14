Correctionville City Council Minutes — December 7, 2021

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting

December 7, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on December 7, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS

Councilman Petty presented the council with information for the purchase of a used Grumman Pumper Tanker for the fire department. The cost of the tanker is $34,900 plus $1,000 for delivery. After discussion motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley approving the purchase of Grumman Pumper Tanker from Fire Unlimited for $35,900 delivered. The purchase is to be paid out of the Welsch fund. Passed 5/0.

Council members Kostan and Sanderson gave their recommendation to hire April Putzier as the new City Clerk. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2021-56 hiring April Putzier to the city clerk position effective December 23, 2021. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Council agreed to advertise for Deputy Clerk position taking applications until January 7, 2022, at a wage to be determined.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Kostan adopting Resolution 2021-57 establishing wage rate for City Clerk, April Putzier, to be $20.00 per hour up to 40 hours with full benefits starting December 27, 2021. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

The council discussed 2022-23 budget items.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 7:24 PM.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 16, 2021