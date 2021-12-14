Cushing City Council Minutes/Claims — December 6, 2021

Cushing City Council

December 6, 2021

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten

Also present: Deputy Brooks

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by Tyler to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) November 2, 2021 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – Stines

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

ACCO Chlorine 1072.90

Alta Implement Skid Loader Repair 94.33

AT&T Firemen Cell 72.30

CBC Fire Dept/Library Repairs 31.73

Clerk Books Support Hours 425.00

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 108.00

Hoffman Agency Bond Insurance 175.00

Iowa Finance Authority Lift Station Loan Payment 419.93

Standpipe Loan Payment 6650.00

Iowa Rural Water FY22 Dues 225.00

ISG Operator Services 475.00

Joy Auto Fire Dept. Air Compressor 699.00

MCI Telephone 30.12

Menards City Supplies 179.48

Gary Merkel Mileage 30.24

Mid-American Electricity 970.80

Nicole Huisinga Mileage/Supplies 71.64

One Source Ink 255.71

NW REC Standpipe Electricity 129.00

The Record Publishing 354.07

SCE Manhole Repairs/Water Leak Repair 10,464.47

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 57.41

Stevenson Hardware Maintenance Supplies 91.51

USA Bluebook Water Supplies 145.87

USPS Stamps 116.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 10,779.52

Library 3030.00

Road Use 1422.14

Water Fund 4002.00

Sewer Fund 110,351.96

Solid Waste Fund 1942.00

Fire Fund 1713.50

Total Revenue: 133,241.12

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing to update the public on the lift station project at 6:52 p.m. Mayor Joy then read the following:

A. Funding of Activities and Sources of Funds.

This project is funded in part by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and DNR/SRF funds. The city was awarded a 2020 CDBG for $220,000. To date, $79,399 of the CDBG allocation has been expended. There is a local obligation of $247,250 committed towards project costs. To date, $106,221 has been expended.

B. Explain how the need for the activities was identified.

The need for the project was due to the lift station deteriorating and reaching the end of its useful life. There is also no backup power, leaving the collection system vulnerable to sanitary sewer backups

C. Nature of and Status of the Activities.

The nature of the project involves the construction of a new lift station and installation of a generator.

Bainbridge Construction is the prime contractor for the work on the project. Work on the project is approximately 45% complete.

There has been no change to the project beneficiaries as proposed in the application submitted to State for funding.

D. Announce the estimated portion of funds that will benefit low-and-moderate income persons.

The project will result in a city-wide benefit and based on a January 2020 survey, 59.1% of the residents living in the community are of low-and-moderate income.

E. Announce where the activities are being conducted.

The project activities will occur at the existing lift station site.

F. Announce plans to minimize displacement of persons and businesses resulting of funded activities.

The project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses.

G. Announce plans to assist persons actually displaced.

Since this project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses, there are no plans being made to assist displaced persons.

Motion was made by Joy to close public hearing. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 6:58 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report. Deputy Brooks reported that Cushing had 0 calls last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed hooking up generator in city shed for emergencies at fire station. Council will get bids on electrical work.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments. Clerk read an email from Glenn Sedivy, from the 911 board. With Merkel retiring, council needs to appoint a representative to attend the 6 meetings in 2022. Clerk was instructed to post on Facebook page to see if anyone in Cushing would like to help out.

Motion made by VanHouten to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• Nuisances. Clerk updated council. Council asked clerk to keep contacting lawyer for other issues.

General Business

• ISG. Motion by Wittrock to approve change order #1 and pay request #3 in the amount of $172,625.60 per ISGs recommendation. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 5/0.

• Fire Dept Liquor License. Motion made by Wittrock to approve the Fire Dept Liquor License, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

• Siouxland Humane Society. Motion by Joy to approve contract, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0

• Street Financial Report. Motion made by Wittrock to approve, seconded by VanHouten. Motion carried 5/0.

• City Hall/Library Roof. Council looked at bid that was received. Clerk instructed to see if they would hold the bid, until after grant funding is received.

• ARPA. Clerk discussed with council the options that the ARPA money can be used for. Motion to use for the manhole repairs made by VanHouten, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, there was a motion by Wittrock, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:35 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by: City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 16, 2021