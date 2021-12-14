Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — December 6, 2021

Kingsley City Council

December 6, 2021

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on December 6, 2021. Present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

Agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the November 1 and November 15, 2021 meetings were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Maintenance Report: Stop sign will be mounted on pole on corner of Main and West 2nd St.

List of bills was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all ayes, motion carried.

3-E, service lagoon generator 454.75

A-Ox, Amb oxygen 59.44

A to Z Learning Tree, grant 15,000.00

Absolute Shredding, shredding service 116.60

Acco, pool winterizing 1,780.97

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Alpha Wireless, Fire Dept. antenna 252.00

Amazon, Lib books/supplies 646.08

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 1,403.65

Barco, street signs/jacket 347.18

Beelner Service, sprinklers, tower work 918.54

Bohle Const., remove park trees 970.00

Book Systems, 2022 Lib subscription 1,410.00

Bound Tree, Amb supplies 2.95

Bruce Burnham, water tower picture 39.00

Clark’s Hardware, Oct. chgs 2,213.33

Colonial Research, chemicals 2,315.93

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 192.00

Dirt Road Design, City/Lib website updates 375.00

Doug Koch, Oct cleaning 293.75

Eakes, supplies 41.30

Elle Ploeger, reimb Lib supplies 62.65

FirstNet, police phone bills 182.28

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,008.00

Frank Dunn, patch 849.00

Frontier, phone bill 137.12

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins Dec 54.72

Graham Tire, 4 tires Explorer 600.00

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,166.87

Hometown Pantry, chgs 21.95

I & S Group, engineering report/test well 3,710.00

IDALS, pesticide renewal 15.00

Iowa DNR, Water Dist. 2 certificate 80.00

Iowa Lakes Community College, Hiemstra classes 125.00

Iowa Rural Water, dues 275.00

Ipers, Ipers 5,452.55

IRS, Fed/Fica 8,627.31

Kingsley Drug, Insta-Glucose Gel 60.32

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 229.81

Kingsley Vol Amb, Nov runs 1,420.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising Nov 760.00

KPTH, advertising Nov 1,700.00

Lammers, parts/repair

Lewis Drug, Amb supplies 15.68

MARC, lift station degreaser 2,164.67

MidAmerican Energy, Oct/Nov utilities 3,314.13

Nash Post, flags 50.00

Paddy’s Pickers, Lib music program 500.00

PCC, ambulance billing

Plymouth Co Landfill, Nov tonnage 5,722.12

Presto-X, pest control 112.00

Quill, supplies 632.42

Rick Bohle, expenses Nov. 100.00

Rolling Oil, police car service 50.35

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

SRF, sewer GO interest 3,305.00

SRF, sewer RV interest 3,517.40

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/boots 180.00

The Record, publications/subscriptions 252.24

Thompson, cyberpower batteries/Scada service 739.61

True Engineering, measure elev at daycare 200.00

United Healthcare, health ins 4,213.41

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb/mileage 221.80

Walmart.com, computer cases 82.09

WEX, gas 1,411.47

Wiatel, phone/internet 626.63

The Record, publications 293.10

Rolling Oil, diesel 324.36

MidAmerican, utilities 4,288.23

Baker & Taylor, videos 36.23

Acco, lifeguard chairs 7,974.54

Doug Koch, cleaning 281.25

Total 97,214.17

Library Special Expenses:

Mackin, Lib books 438.96

Center Point, Lib books 281.60

Cengage, Lib books 347.07

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Mahoney Auto Repair, parts/tune-up 651.67

Toyne, chassis 86,726.00

Dirt Road Design, flyers 66.88

Scott Smit, reimb carb rebuild 489.40

Mary Hagan, reimb parade candy 42.71

Expenses by Fund: General, 28,536.75; Road Use, 8,218.55; Employee Benefits, 7,100.60; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special, 0.00; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 72,759.45; Sewer, 6,918.65; Solid Waste, 31,836.99. Total: 155,370.99.

Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 49,150.47; Operating Grants, 22,490.07; General, 97,988.86; Transfer In, 124,326.00. Total: 293,955.40.

Public Forum: Kristin and Brice Beal were present to discuss some issues with the Council concerning the police department turnover. They requested that agendas and minutes be posted on the city website. They are very appreciative of the work Officer Hamann has done with the school system. They agree that it is difficult to keep good employees. They hope that the new officer will keep up the strong school presence.

It was suggested that the city advertise for a police officer with the League of Cities and ILEA (Iowa Law Enforcement Agency).

Tom Grafft from ISG presented five competitive bids for the well testing. Alton Well was the low bid at $25,347.50 for test well that would be approximately 170 feet in depth. They will do pumping tests and water quality tests. Test well site will not necessarily be the site of the new well. Test well will be plugged after 7 (seven) days of testing per Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources rules. This work will be done in March or April depending on the weather conditions. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to accept bid from Alton Well. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye. Motion carried.

Police report: Distributed. Need new computer monitor for office.

Dave Christiansen reported that the city has two red tag properties. Dover address will be demolished. Rutland address has shown very little progress. They will be cited for the nuisance. City will attempt to get a court order to assume ownership.

Ordinance #260 (sidewalk specifications) third reading introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve

Ordinance #260 by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #261 (Bi-monthly council meetings) third reading introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve Ordinance #261 by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #262 (No residential shipping containers allowed) second reading introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve Ordinance #262 by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Brice & Kristin Beal voiced their concerns over the re-zoning. Various ideas for buffering their property from the commercial property line were discussed.

Ordinance #263 (Re-zone request from Residential 2 to Commercial) second reading. introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to approve Ordinance #263 by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Scootch’s liquor license was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye. Motion carried.

P & Z member needed.

Redefine building wall and peak heights in zoning rules. Height is determined by measuring from the lowest point of the finished floor to the peak of the rafter. January meeting.

Bonuses were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling. Full time $200, Part time $100, Bainbridge and Edwards $50.. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Adjourn: Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye. Motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 16, 2021