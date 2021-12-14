Lawton City Council Minutes/Claims & Revenues — December 8, 2021

Lawton City Council Meeting

December 8, 2021 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton city council met in regular session at 5:30pm on December 8, 2021 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order at 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Nelsen, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance was city clerk Tricia Jernberg, city attorney Glenn Metcalf, Nick Roth, Lori Hummel, and WCSO Deputy Cleveringa.

Agenda: No changes to the posted agenda.

Public Forum: Mayor reminded the public to use this time to speak. If other questions arise during the meeting, meet with staff following the meeting. Councilman Saunders recognized Councilman Baltushis for his years of service to the Lawton City Council, and thanked him for everything he has done for the citizens of Lawton.

Sheriff’s Report: Cleveringa reported the WCSO conducted 37 hours and 27 minutes of directed patrols and had one call for service. Mayor Pedersen thanked the WCSO for their presence in town.

Fire Report: One mutual aid call for the month of November and zero calls for October.

Clerk Report: Clerk reported looking into the CO2 pipeline that is going to be put in north of town. It will not come into city limits or close to the city lagoons. Deputy Cleveringa reported they have been having officers go with survey crews to contact landowners because of some miscommunication. Received a $100 donation from a resident and local business owner to go to an overdue utility balance. Clerk has started the budget worksheets and presented the proposed budget calendar. Received a bill from August 2020 that had been mistakenly sent to the school. Applied for a $1,000 ICAP grant for reimbursement of safety control items from 2021. Will be purchasing paint from the Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant that the city received. The FAMILY Group would like to use the city as a “pass through” for a grant for the community garden like has been done previously in 2018. There were no building permits or formal complaints received.

Mayor Report: Baltushis asked about a new door for the dump truck that was purchased. Pedersen reported salt and sand mixture will be delivered before the anticipated snow storm.

Attorney: Nothing new to report.

Consent agenda: Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the minutes of the November 17, 2021 regular meeting and the December 1, 2021 special meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the December disbursements, November claims for payments, and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit report. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Election Precinct Agreement: Baltushis asked about the election payment. Short discussion followed. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the agreement between Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, the city of Sioux City, and the city of Lawton concerning election precincts and polling places pursuant to Section 49.6 of the Iowa Code. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Volunteer firefighter additional insurance: After discussion it was decided the city has sufficient coverage and does not need an additional plan.

Employee Health Benefits: After short discussion it was decided to offer the same health plan options to city employees as previous year, even with the 5.58% increase. Motion by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the employee health benefit renewal for 2022. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Community Center/CH/Maintenance Building: Council discussed this during the special meeting on December 1, 2021. No new discussion.

Set Public Hearing: Motion by Saunders, second by Otto to set the public hearing on the plans, specifications, and form of contract for the combined city hall, community center, and maintenance facility project for December 15, 2021 at 5:30pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further business, motion by Otto, second by Saunders to adjourn the meeting at 5:55pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton — Claims & Revenues November 2021

BOMGAARS CHAINSAW CHAINS $38.68

C&H TRUCK PARTS DOOR FOR DUMP TRUCK $900.00

CF PROMO/I-29 SPORTS UNIFORMS $386.31

CHRISTIAN BERGHEIM CRNHSK INT-ENGINE REPAIR $196.15

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE UTILITIES $40.05

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTR CHILD SUPPORT $410.76

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $2,899.92

EGR INSURANCE SURETY BOND RENEWAL $180.00

FELD FIRE RED HEAD MOUNTING PLATE $469.28

GEAR WASH GEAR LAUNDRY DETERGENT $197.87

GILL HAULING, INC. OCTOBER GARBAGE $6,202.32

GRAINGER BLOWER @ WTR TOWER $84.93

GWORKS 2022 LICENSE AND SUPPORT FEES $2,917.00

HAKA PW FUEL $412.78

HTM SALES TRANSDUCER $1,210.81

I&S GROUP WASTEWATER FACILITY IMPRMTN.. $5,161.25

IA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE $5,038.00

INLAND TRUCK TANKER 5 SERVICE $829.22

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $23.40

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,894.83

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

JUSTINE PRICHARD FARMS TREE GRINDING AT PILE $4,890.00

KC ENGINEERING, P.C. CH/MNT/CC ENGINEERING #3 $21,000.00

LOFFLER COMPANIES, INC. COPIER CONTRACT $151.25

MATT PARROTT UTILITY BILL PAPERS $782.48

MCQUEEN’S SOFT WATER WATER $21.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY SHOP SUPPLIES $137.44

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES $2,494.70

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY SCBA FLOW TESTING $1,040.75

SBW INC. ACE ENGINE MOWER BLADE & BEARING $145.39

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT STUMP GRINDER RENT $500.00

THE RECORD OCTOBER PUBLISHING $237.17

TREAS ST IA OCTOBER WET $843.00

TRICIA JERNBERG IMFOA-DM MILGE/HOTEL/MEAL $527.25

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $1,601.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE & INTERNET $462.63

WIGMAN COMPANY WATER TOWER PARTS $148.72

Total claims by fund: General $43,728.58, Fire $2,994.85, Road Use Tax $2,546.08, Water $8,466.55, Sewer $7,920.80

Total revenue by fund: General $11,183.05, Fire $363.55, Road Use Tax $8,276.85, LOST $36,876.51, American Rescue Plan $244.65, Water $13,980.42, Water Deposit $100, Sewer $12,064.22

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 16, 2021