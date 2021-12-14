Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — December 20, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, December 20, 2021

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring/Open Enrollment

B. Dropout Prevention Application for SBRC

C. Purchase of Vehicles

D. Purchase of Kitchen Equipment for Mapleton Building

E. Designation of Remaining Board-appointed committees for 2021-2022

V. Discussion Items

A. Comparative Compensation Data

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Early Graduates for 21-22

C. ACT Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. High School registration Guide

B. School Calendar for 2022-2023

VIII. Announcements

A. Winter Break: December 22nd, 2021 – January 3rd, 2022

Staff Training January 3rd, 2022 and Classes Resume January 4th, 2022

B. Next meeting – Monday, January 10th at 7:00 PM in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 16, 2021