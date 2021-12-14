Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — December 20, 2021
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, December 20, 2021
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring/Open Enrollment
B. Dropout Prevention Application for SBRC
C. Purchase of Vehicles
D. Purchase of Kitchen Equipment for Mapleton Building
E. Designation of Remaining Board-appointed committees for 2021-2022
V. Discussion Items
A. Comparative Compensation Data
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Early Graduates for 21-22
C. ACT Report
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. High School registration Guide
B. School Calendar for 2022-2023
VIII. Announcements
A. Winter Break: December 22nd, 2021 – January 3rd, 2022
Staff Training January 3rd, 2022 and Classes Resume January 4th, 2022
B. Next meeting – Monday, January 10th at 7:00 PM in Mapleton
IX. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 16, 2021