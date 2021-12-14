Marcella Thomas

Marcella M. Thomas, age 93, of Moville, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Kingsley Specialty Care of Kingsley.

A funeral Mass was held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Marcella Mae Thomas was born November 28, 1928 in Mapleton, Iowa to Dick and Florence Baker. She graduated from Lawton High School.

Marcella was united in marriage to Rob Thomas on August 12, 1947 in Lawton, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Barry and Tami. They made their home in Moville, where Marcella lived for the past 65 years.

She worked for Zenith and at St. Joseph Hospital in Sioux City. Marcella was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville and the Catholic Guild. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, the Meadows Country Club and the Moville Women’s Club.

Marcella enjoyed golfing, gardening and was an avid Woodbury Central Wildcat fan. She especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Barry Thomas and Tami (Chuck) Hayes; grandchildren, Tim King, Chad Hayes, Travis Thomas and Bernie (Becky) Thomas; great-grandchildren, Brianna Hayes, Taylor Thomas, Zach Thomas, Joanna Hobbs, Aley King, Kylie Thomas, Brody Thomas and Myla Thomas; and great-great-grandchildren, Finleigh Thomas, Baker Hobbs and Baylor Hobbs.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; her husband; grandson, Bobby Hayes daughter-in-law, Penny Thomas; five brothers; one brother-in-law and one sister-in-law.