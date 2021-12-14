Moville City Council Minutes — December 1, 2021

Moville City Council

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, John Parks and Nate Bauer are present. Joel Robinson is absent. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the utility billing reports for the previous month, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. There were no permits for the Council to review. Guests include Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Barnes, Chad Thompson, Bret Hayworth, Chris Howrey and Jerry Sailer. No speakers during Open Forum.

Fire Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Council will wait until Engineer Gernhart reviews potential costs before logistics of vacating North leg of Frontage Road can be discussed in detail. No action at this time.

At around 5:55 pm Bauer motions to open the Public Hearing on the adoption of a proposed amendment No. 4 to the Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No comments or concerns heard at this time or previous to the meeting, so at around 5:56 pm, Malm motions to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2021-31 adopting the proposed amendment No. 4 to the Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area. Parks motions approval of adoption, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2021-32 fixing a date for a meeting on the proposition to authorize a loan agreement for the new fire truck (not to exceed $500,000) and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligations of the City thereunder. Malm motions to set the Public Hearing to December 15, 2021 at 5:30 pm, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2021-33 declaring an official intent under Treasury Regulation 1.150-2 to issue debt to reimburse the City for certain original expenditures paid in connection with the specified projects. Conolly motions to approve the Resolution 2021-33, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Code and discussed options regarding junk vehicles and possible enforcement and would like more time to consider with full council in attendance. No action taken at this time.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn around 6:20 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 16, 2021