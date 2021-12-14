Pierson City Council Minutes/Bills — December 8, 2021

Pierson City Council

December 8th, 2021

The Pierson City council met in regular session on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order along with a public hearing regarding the 4th St Sewer Project. The meeting was opened with the following announcements by the mayor:

2020 Pierson Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project

UPDATE PUBLIC HEARING ANNOUNCEMENTS

A. Funding of Activities and Sources of Funds. This project is funded in part by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and DNR/SRF funds. The City was awarded a 2020 CDBG for$215,000. To date,$200,438 of the CDBG allocation has been expended. There is a local obligation of$215,000 committed towards project costs. To date,$216,946 has been expended.

B. Explain how the need for the activities was identified. The need for the project was due to the age and condition of the existing sanitary sewer mains. The City experienced high flows in the collection system due to infiltration and inflow (I/I) along portions of 4th Street. The 4th Street sanitary sewer was made up of various size pipes that have sharp bends that make televising and lining impractical, therefore complete replacement was needed. In addition, some properties along Front Street had pipe joints that were showing signs of infiltration at places where the pipe was cracked or broken.

C. Nature of and Status of the Activities. The project involved the installation of a new eight-inch sewer main and the addition of subdrain for sump pump discharges along 4th Street. CIP Lining was completed for the Front Street sewer reaches where the pipe joints were cracked or broken. Visu-Sewer and Bainbridge Construction are the prime contractors for the work on the project. Work on the project is approximately 95% complete. There has been no change to the project beneficiaries as proposed in the application submitted to State for funding.

D. Announce the estimated portion of funds that will benefit low-and-moderate income persons. The project will result in target neighborhood benefit and based on a 2019 survey, 51.6% of the residents living in the community are of low-and-moderate income.

E. Announce where the activities are being conducted. The project activities took place along 4th Street and Front Street.

F. Announce plans to minimize displacement of persons and businesses resulting of funded activities. The project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses.

G. Announce plans to assist persons actually displaced. Since this project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses, there are no plans being made to assist displaced persons. The mayor then asked if any person was present to comment on the project. No persons came forward.

Motion by Sistrunk to close the hearing seconded by Saxen all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Bubke to approve the consent agenda, which included minutes from November meeting, Nov financials, claims and disbursements thru Dec 8, and a building permit for 714 Front St. Motion was seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Public Forum: Tom Slinger addressed the council regarding a notice he received. Darren Miller addressed the council via phone regarding a utility question

Chad Kehrt updated the council on the 4th St project recommended the approval of pay request$5. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Saxen to approve the pay request for$12210.83 all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Saxen, seconded by McQueen to approve the location on the east side of Battern Park, all voted aye; motion carried.

Sign policy: council recommended using the same fees and times as we have used in the past. Birthdays, open houses and anniversaries, up to 3 days for$10 if a city event is taking place it takes precedence over private messages.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to set a public hearing to sell the 2 older plow trucks. Hearing will be January 12th at 7PM

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Krier to approve a$100 donation to the Santa Day festivities which is open to the public, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to hold a public hearing on the 2023 Budget Max Tax Levy on January 12 at 7PM, all voted aye; carried.

The clerk presented a quote on tuck point repair on the shelter house. Council recommended trying to get grant money to help with the repairs.

Updates from clerk/mayor/pw/council: LED sign is installed, speed sign is installed, New plow truck was purchased, Versahandler is not running. Oath of office for newly elected will be following the meeting.

Motion to adjourn by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier, all voted aye; carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Claims:

Absolute Inspection inspections $460.68

Amazon ID tags and stand $63.23

Badger Meter read fee $172.66

Bainbridge Construction request 5 $12,210.83

Clark’s Hardware misc. supplies $248.39

Clayton Powell fuel reimbursement $116.05

Crysteel Truck 2008 plow truck $57,000.00

EMP blankets and supplies $388.37

Foundation Analytical testing $28.75

Frontier phone/internet $202.28

GEMT fees $11.26

Iowa Finance Authority sewer debt payment $296.17

Iowa Finance Authority water debt payment $1,820.00

Iowa One Call locates $23.40

Iowa Rural Water Assoc. dues $225.00

IPERS pension $893.13

Joe Leekley deposit $154.76

Menards lights $36.12

MidAmerican electric $1,189.61

REC electric $30.88

Remer Realty and Appraisals appraisal $400.00

Sooland Bobcat filters $129.95

Staples supplies $64.56

United States Treasury withholding $1,273.74

USA Blue Book supplies $148.28

USA Blue Book powder pillows $178.81

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $7,228.46

Verizon internet $56.88

Wellmark insurance $2,586.36

Western Insurance Agency plow $436.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 16, 2021