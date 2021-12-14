Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 30, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

November 30, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on November 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the November 30, 2021 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the Nov. 16, 2021 meeting. Kass abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve 11/19/21, 11/24/21 & 11/30/21 payrolls. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a letter of agreement between Plymouth County and the City of Sioux City concerning election & polling place in Ply. Co. pursuant to IA Code 49.6. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to table the change order regarding upgrading the hard surfaces on desks, etc. from a Formica product to Corian or a quartz product for Plymouth Co. District Courtroom renovation. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Cherokee Rural Water in Section 27/28 of Remsen Township on Shamrock Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 1/12 in Preston Township on C12. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution #113021 for setting a new speed limit on K49 near 200th Street. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:00 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 16, 2021