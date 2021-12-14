Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — November 30, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 11/30/2021 – 11/30/2021

Alignment Pros 98980 Parts & Labor #52 931.59

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH030195 1,600.00

Bomgaars 27646 9102 – Softener salt 1,403.55

Brady**, Danielle 100049 Danielle-SEAT III Train 530.64

Buckmeier PC, Maxine 102577 MHMH030285 270.60

Canine Development 500754 Dues 500.00

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract #3091-16103 344.27

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 283.86

Charm Tex Inc 101919 Household Supplies 237.30

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage – Luton 125.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 Toilet Paper 418.32

Community Bank 500292 6065 – DRAINAGE 21,270.48

Concrete Products Co 54655 9101 – Sonolastic SL1 159.84

Continental Fire Sp 185 9102 – Sprinkler head 1,551.50

Cornhusker Int. Trucks 437 Parts #201 815.66

Danbury Review 62875 Publication 232.50

Days Door Co 164644 9105 – Garage door rep 2,415.00

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Stamp 38.90

Echo Group 101509 Maintenance; Buildings 349.72

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radios #26 451.41

Emergency Medical 76172 Medical Supplies 999.62

Equipment Blades Inc. 105027 Blades #217 146.40

Fedex 81003 Postage 23.61

Fry, Sandra PEO Costs 227.18

Genesis Graphics Inc. 500722 Tale Trail backer sheet 321.80

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 25.00

Graffix Inc. Uniforms 210.00

Graham Tire Co. (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #917 346.64

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Install Equip 3,400.00

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH030394 163.80

Home Depot Pro 105875 9104 – Plumbing parts 34.30

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 1,406.86

Interstate Battery 133771 Batteries #302 247.90

Iowa State Associat 100789 DH Dental Premium 4,992.79

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #301, #306 157.32

Jacobs Electric 122161 30A camper receptacles 458.44

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Weekly WC TTD 255.07

Kars Detail Center 500180 Remove striping 125.00

Leroy & Son’s Inc. 500747 Little Sioux Gravel Pit 38,295.91

Loffler Companies 500177 Contract & Overage 183.61

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Po 2,439.74

Mapleton Rooter Sewer 152 Maintenance; Building 200.00

Menards 199721 Rip hammer & floor reg 30.98

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment Physical 142.50

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 541.14

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 1,278.40

Mike Barkley Business 103770 Sewer hookup install..28,000.00

Motorola Solutions 103202 Svc Agreement 01-Oct-2.. 59,127.25

National Sheriffs Assoc. 170875 Sheehan: NSA Dues 68.00

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 554.40

One Office Solution 104853 Civil Service Commission 3,297.39

Oto, City of 180887 Water 202.50

Petersen Oil Co. Diesel 11,630.10

Polly***, Troy 98506 Clothing Allowance 230.00

Precision Dynamics 104561 Lanyards 375.90

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Business Cards 55.00

Security National Bank 208800 Loan Note – Interest 60,421.42

Security National Bank 208797 Travel, Meals, Office.. 16,439.42

Sioux City Journal 213900 Bid notice for Brown’s 19.52

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Group Health Insurance 6,927.78

Sioux Commercial Sw 582 HMA Rout & Seal 2021 117,061.27

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 66.37

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Keys 25.70

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #506 133.33

Steig***, Craig 105096 9102 – Mileage 4.48

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 8,994.93

Superior Vision 104058 December Vision Insurance 2,702.22

Thermo King Christensen 279169 Parts 43.85

Tyler Business Form 500159 Paper & Envelopes 836.66

Uline 103247 Labels 52.30

Vaughn***, James 104324 Clothing Allowance 127.29

Verizon Wireless 98927 Cell Phones 00001 575.38

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 98,740.82

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #302 297.45

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent Sep-Nov 2021 11,000.13

Williams & Company 1766 Fiscal Audit 28,700.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 2021 DODGE DURANGO 34,130.00

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Filters & Oil #214 572.90

Grand Total: 582,410.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 16, 2021