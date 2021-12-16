Jackie Kohn

Jacqueline E. Kohn, age 69, of Cushing, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the UnityPoint Health – Iowa Lutheran Hospital of Des Moines.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein with the Pastor Bob Lewis officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jacqueline E. Kohn was born October 12, 1951 to Ewald C and Betty F (Vanvaulkingburg) Brodersen. She graduated from Holstein High School.

Jackie was united in marriage to Michael T. Morrow and they were blessed with two sons, Mike and Chad. The couple divorced. She was later united in marriage to Tom B. Kohn on August 12, 1978 at Ranney Knob Park in Washta. They were blessed with two more sons, Tony and Jason. They made their home in Cushing, Iowa.

Jackie worked at the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, for River Valley Schools, and she was a valuable part in their farming operation. In her free time she volunteered at the Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek and at River Valley Schools. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, swimming, baking and bowling but especially loved the time spent with her grandchildren. Jackie was a fun loving person and loved to tell jokes. She was always seen with a smile on her face.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; sons, Mike of Cherokee, IA, Chad (Marla) and their family of Cushing, IA, Tony (Kim) and their family of Cushing, IA and Jason (Penni) and their family of Cushing, IA; sister, Luann and her family of Holstein, IA.

Jackie is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gary and Kendall.