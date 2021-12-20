Marian Sevening

Marian J. Sevening, age 94, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Father Randy L. Schon will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. & a Vigil Service at 6:45 p.m., on Tuesday, December, 21, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Marian Josephine Sevening, the daughter of Bernard and Eva (Sharkey) Karhoff, was born on April 19, 1927, in Danbury, Iowa. Her family later moved to Anthon where she attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Anthon Public School with the class of 1945.

After graduation, Marian furthered her education with Normal Teachers Training at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, where she earned her teaching certificate. Over the next three years, Marian taught at a rural country school located outside Anthon, Iowa.

On June 3, 1948, Marian was united in marriage to Albert Sevening in the St. Joseph Catholic of Church of Anthon. The couple made their home and farmed north of Anthon where they welcomed their three daughters: Polly, Sue, and Faye.

In 1976, the couple built a home and retired to the town of Anthon. Marian was a faithful servant to her Lord. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, where she taught religion classes for many years, was a member of the St. Joseph Altar Society, worked many annual bazaars and chicken dinners and funeral dinners.

Marian volunteered as a 4-H leader for the Active Anthonettes 4-H Club for several years. When the Anthon Pubic School burnt down and the school was in need of help, Marian went back to work as a teacher’s aid before starting her 17-year long career at the Anthon Coast to Coast store. Additionaly she housed many student Physician Assistants for the Anthon clinic.

For over 25 years, Marian enjoyed baking and decorating cakes. She loved to paint with oil paints, and make her famous cinnamon rolls and homemade noodles. Marian also looked forward to having family and friends over for Sunday dinner.

Survivors include her daughter’s: Polly (Allan) Pithan of Anthon, IA, Sue (Tom) Lewis of Estherville, IA, and Faye (Bryan) Hill of Anthon, IA; grandchildren: Angela (Keith) Schrunk of Anthon, IA, Michael (Courtney) Pithan of Danbury, IA, David Pithan of Anthon, IA, Megan (Jake) Higgins of Estherville, IA, Aaron Lewis of Sioux City, IA and Brett (Sarah) Lewis of Ventura, IA, Tony (Torey) Hill of Kingsley: 15 great-grandchildren; sister Katherine “Dottie” Maguire of Anthon, IA; and sister-in-law LaVonne Karhoff of Pocohontas, IA.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Eva Karhoff; husband of 61 years Albert Sevening; brother Robert L. Karhoff; brother-in-law Leo Maguire; great-grandchildren: Bryton Anthony Hill, Brenden Anthony Hill; Ryan Jacob Higgins, and Michaela Kay Pithan; along with many extended family members.