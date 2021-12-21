Alan Scott

Alan L. Scott, 60, of Correctionville, Iowa passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 23, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City (4125 Orleans Avenue). Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, at the funeral home.

Alan was born on November 1st, 1961 in Boulder Colorado to Richard Scott and Margaret Gaul (Brownmiller). Alan was united into marriage to Tammy Christensen on September 12th 1980; they had two daughters, Ragean and Rachel. They later divorced.

Alan later married Tammy Palmer on February 7th, 2011.

Alan entered the Army Guard in 1979 and retired with 25 years in 2004 from the Air National Guard. Alan worked Manufacturing jobs, with the latest being FIMCO. Alan retired in 2020 after being diagnosed with ALS. In his free time Alan enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, and spending time with his wife of 10 years and family.

He was survived by his wife Tammy; daughters Ragean (Omar), Rachel (Antonio); step son, Brent (Juanis); sisters, Tammi (Ronnie), Irena; step sister, Gwen (Mike); step brother, Steve (Roxanne), sister-in-law Debbie (Jose); grandchildren, Alix, Kyler, Aviyana, Ty’sean, Edenielson, Aiyanna and Kelan; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Jax; father-in-law, Larry; mother-in-law, Lori; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Margaret, step father, Doug, grandparents, Cy and Audrey, Dale and Irene, and cousin, Scott Wilken.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Alan’s name to the ALS Association of Iowa Chapter.