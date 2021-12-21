Martha Phillips

Martha L. Phillips, 86 of Pierson, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021.

A private family funeral service will be held due to COVID-19 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Pierson, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Martha was born March 30, 1935 in Pocahontas, Iowa, the daughter of Marten and Gretchen (Tapern) Seehusen. She and Claude Phillips were united marriage. After their marriage they made their home in Pierson, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband, Claude; son, Albert (Barbara) Phillips; daughter, Victoria Hiemstra; son, Dar (Jackie) Phillips and son, Chuck (Cheryl) Phillips; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be directed to Alzheimer’s research.