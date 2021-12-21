Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — Voting Precinct Boundaries

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING PLYMOUTH COUNTY

VOTING PRECINCT BOUNDARIES

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors has set the first public hearing for the review of the following ordinance on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 am. The second public hearing and reading is set for Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 am & the third public hearing and ordinance review and reading is set for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 am.

Be it ordained by the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors, that this ordinance be adopted, as the State of Iowa Code 49.7 requires the necessary changes in present boundaries of Election Precincts be made no later than 90 days after legislative districts have become law, which was November 3, 2021; for the precinct boundaries to become effective for elections held on or after January 15, 2022.

Be it enacted by the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors, the changes in certain precincts in the County of Plymouth, State of Iowa, are to be made, replacing prior established voting precincts.

Therefore, Plymouth County is divided into 11 voting precincts and the following precincts shall be established, listed with their precinct number, boundary legal description, polling/voting site and location:

PRECINCT #1 — Le Mars Convention Center (lower level) 301 12th St. S.E., Le Mars, Iowa

All that part of the City lying north and east of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the center of the intersection of 12th Street South and the east Corporate Limits, thence west through the center of 12th Street South to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 12th Street South, thence north through the center of 4th Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 9th Street South and 4th Avenue East, thence west through the center of 9th Street South to the center of the intersection of 3rd Avenue East and 9th Street South, thence north through the center of 3rd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 1st Street North and 3rd Avenue East, thence west through the center of 1st Street North to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and 1st Street North, thence north through the center of 2nd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and 6th Street North, thence east through the center of 6th Street North to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 6th Street North, thence north through the center of 4th Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and Park Lane, thence east through the center of Park Lane to the center of the intersection of Park Lane and Highway 3, thence east through the centerline of Highway 3 to the east Corporate Limits of the City.

PRECINCT #2 — Le Mars Convention Center (lower level) 301 12th St. S.E., Le Mars, Iowa

All that part of the City of Le Mars lying east and south of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the center of Lincoln Avenue and the South Corporate Limits of the city, thence north through the center of Lincoln Avenue to the center of the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street South, thence northeasterly through the center of Lincoln Street South to the center of the intersection 12th Street South and Lincoln Street South, thence east through the center of 12th Street South to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue West and 12th Street South, thence north through the center of 2ndAvenue West to the center of the intersection of 4th Street South and 2nd Avenue West, thence east through the center of 4th Street South to the center of the intersection of 3rd Avenue East and 4th Street South, thence south through the Center of 3rd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 9th Street South and 3rd Avenue East, thence east through the center of 9th Street South to the center of the intersection of 4th Ave. East and 9th Street South, thence south through the center of 4th Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 12th Street South and 4th Avenue East, thence east through the center of 12th Street South to the east Corporate Limits of the City; and including within unincorporated areas described as Lot 1 and Lot 2 of Kilker’s Subdivision lying within America Township also identified as Census Block 191499702001053.

PRECINCT #3 — Le Mars Convention Center (lower level) 301 12th St. S.E., Le Mars, Iowa

All that part of the City lying west and north of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the center of Lincoln Avenue and the south Corporate Limits of the city, thence north through the center of Lincoln Avenue to the center of the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street South, thence northeasterly through the center of Lincoln Street South to the center of the intersection of 12th Street South and Lincoln Street South, thence east through the center of 12th Street South to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue West and 12th Street South, thence north through the center of 2nd Avenue West to the center of the intersection of 4th Street South and 2nd Avenue West, thence east through the center of 4th Street South to the center of the intersection of 3rd Avenue East and 4th Street South, thence north through the center of 3rd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 1st Street North and 3rd Avenue East, thence west through the center of 1st Street North to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and 1st Street North, thence north Through the center of 2nd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 6th Street North and 2nd Avenue East, thence east through the center of 6th Street North to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 6th Street North, thence north through the center of 4th Avenue East to the north Corporate Limits of the City; and including within unincorporated areas described as part of Section 30, Twp. 92, Range 45 lying within America Township also identified as Census Block 191499702002044.

PRECINCT #4 — Plymouth Co. Annex Bldg. (lower level) 225 4th Ave. SE, Le Mars, Iowa

All of the City of Struble, and all of Elgin, Fredonia, Meadow and America Township with excluding the unincorporated areas described as part of Section 30, Township 92, Range 45 lying within America Township also identified as Census Block 191499702002044 and including that portion of the City of Le Mars as follows: That part of the City lying north and east of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the intersection of 4th Avenue East and the north Corporate Limits, thence south through the center of 4th Avenue East to the Center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and Park Lane, thence east through the center of Park Lane to the center of the intersection of Park Lane and Highway 3, thence east through the centerline of Highway 3 to the east Corporate Limits of the City.

PRECINCT #5 — Remsen Public Library, 211 Fulton St. Remsen, Iowa

All of the Cities of Remsen and Oyens, and all of Remsen and Marion Townships.

PRECINCT #6 — Brunsville Legion, 305 Oak St., Brunsville, Iowa

All of the Cities of Brunsville and Craig, and all of Johnson, Grant, Preston Townships and Washington township excluding that part of the City of LeMars.

PRECINCT #7 — Kissinger Community Center, 608 Main St. Merrill, Iowa

All of the City of Merrill and all of Liberty, Stanton, and Plymouth Townships.

PRECINCT #8 — Perry Township Hall, 22504 C60 (4 miles west of Hinton)

All of Hancock and Perry Townships.

PRECINCT #9 — Hinton Community Center, 208 West Main Hinton, Iowa

All of the City of Hinton, and all of Hungerford Township and Lincoln Township including that portion of Sioux City within Hungerford Township in Plymouth County.

PRECINCT #10 — Kingsley Community Center, 207 E. 1st St. Kingsley, Iowa

All of the City of Kingsley and all of Garfield, Union, Elkhorn and Henry Townships.

PRECINCT #11 — Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 Main St., Akron, Iowa

All of the Cities of Akron & Westfield and all of Portland, Westfield and Sioux Townships

Ordinances or part of prior ordinances or resolutions in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed. This ordinance shall be adopted by the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors.

______________________

Stacey Feldman, Auditor

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021