Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 7, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 7, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 7, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the 12/7/21 agenda. Motion Carried. Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 11/30/21 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis to approve 12/7/21 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a change order for Plymouth Co. District courtroom renovation to upgrade to hard top (Corian) surfaces for $15,392 to be paid by the 19000 Attorney Delinquent Fine Collection Fund. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Anderson, to appoint Mark Loutsch to fill a vacancy on the Plymouth County Compensation Board to replace Dan Albert as the Board of Supervisors representative. Motion Carried.

Judy Bowman of the Plymouth County Museum presented information regarding events at the museum and to present the FY 2022-23 budget request of $20,000.

Chris Dodd from Evertek presented and provided additional information to the Board of Supervisors regarding their ask for $1.2 million of County ARPA funds for wireless services in Plymouth County. The County ARPA committee will meet to discuss the funding request and the Board of Supervisors will make a funding decision on 12/21/21 based on their recommendation.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Anderson, to approve

Resolution #120721 authorizing Plymouth County to enter into a settlement agreement with McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Amerisourcebergen Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Janssen Pharmaceuitca, Inc., agree to the terms of the Iowa Opioid Allocation memorandum of understanding and authorize entry into that memorandum of understanding.

VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Memorandum of Understanding for the settlement on the opioid litigation and authorize County Attorney Darin Raymond to sign/represent Plymouth County moving forward in the settlement process. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a preconstruction agreement #2022-C-039, IDOT on Hwy 3 from Le Mars to Remsen. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:46 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-7-2021

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 122.00

Access Systems copier contract 428.60

Agri-Tech Enterprises PARTS 41.92

AgriVision Equipment PARTS 72.86

Noel Ahmann mileage 100.12

City of Akron UTILITIES 90.36

Akron Hometowner publications 717.12

Alpha Wireless vehicle equipment 481.60

Arnold Motor PARTS 10.84

Beelner Service BUILDINGS 307.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars supplies 154.30

Jason Bring conference expenses 879.20

Bros Inc, LLC rent assist 500.00

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 104.40

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 173.20

Casey’s fuel 4694.80

Cellebrite Inc. software 740.00

Century long distance 17.88

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 112.50

Charm-Tex supplies 204.50

Clark’s Hardware PARTS 3.49

Cornhusker International FILTERS 1179.26

Culligan Water water 136.12

CWD supplies 2686.93

The Dailey Stop fuel 128.62

Des Moines Stamp office supplies 29.15

DeVries Tool & Supply PARTS 75.00

Diesel Specialties OUTSIDE SERVICE 5228.44

Dr. Sheila Holcomb medical examiner conference 602.30

Eakes Inc. courthouse supplies 360.74

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1243.60

Fastenal supplies 187.24

Stacey Feldman supplies/cell phone 132.25

Floyd Valley Healthcare ER services 1251.19

FORCE America PARTS 260.42

Fort Dodge Asphalt ASPHALT CONCRETE 35080.70

Frericks Repair fuel 1580.19

Frontier phone 1718.74

Brandon Gengler GROUNDS 690.00

Kyle Gengler sign labor 300.00

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 767.76

Get Branded 360 uniform 61.00

Jennifer Gieselman conference expenses 387.26

Godfathers Pizza peace officers meeting 148.43

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone/meeting exp. 70.32

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 205.91

Government Forms and Supplies election envelopes 842.09

Hardware Hank supplies 1.99

Jamie Hauser mileage 125.44

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1478.27

Hinton Fire & Rescue transport 634.00

Holiday Inn MEALS & LODGING 1301.28

Nathan Hoss parts 13.99

Bob Hughes MILEAGE 31.36

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 887.00

IMWCA work comp premium 7341.00

IOVA membership fee 50.00

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. registration fee 1050.00

Iowa DNR well permit fee 25.00

Iowa Prison Industries car decals & signs 3949.80

Iowa State Sheriffs’ Association winter school 475.00

ISAC meeting registration 120.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 1005.82

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 689.95

J.B. Propane UTILITIES 222.37

Jensen Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 1671.57

J-W Tank Line fuel 2256.69

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 373.36

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 404.59

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 40.62

Klass Law Firm litigation 113.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

L & L Builders courtroom renovations 53,372.90

City of Le Mars utilities 340.82

Le Mars AgriCenter elk feed 271.76

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 708.48

Le Mars MHP rent assist 500.00

L.G. Everist GRANULAR 790.61

Mail Services renewal notices 1266.87

Menards supplies 59.81

City of Merrill UTILITIES, pavement markings 2112.40

Metro Electric electrical service 141.24

MidAmerican Energy utilities 961.18

Midwest Wheel PARTS 284.00

Mike’s Inc. fuel 4045.70

National Assoc. of Counties 2021 membership 500.00

National Safety Council SAFETY 425.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1452.74

Northwest Dist. Assessor Assoc district dues 400.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 384.80

Shawn Olson supplies 823.19

One Office Solutions office supplies 301.33

Osceola Co Sheriff service 48.44

City of Oyens UTILITIES 85.00

Pitchfork Ag repairs 54.95

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 3128.32

Plymouth County Employees health insurance reimb. 11,003.19

Plymouth County EMS EMS grant 6280.53

Ply Co Solid Waste Agency assessment & hauling 36,996.43

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 2847.09

Prairie Rose Care Management attorney fees 939.25

Premier Communications internet & phone 1549.60

Primebank data fee 7.50

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 295.00

Darin Raymond supplies 21.76

Northwest REC electric 1159.11

City of Remsen UTILITIES 381.29

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 443.88

Jill Renken office equipment 119.99

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes transport 651.25

Richards Construction construction project 183,122.76

Rolling Oil fuel 4266.22

Dan Ruhland sign labor 300.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 14,629.51

Shred-it shredding 50.16

Lawrence Shreffler PAVEMENT MARKINGS 4875.00

Sioux Co Sheriff service 58.00

Sioux Falls Crane & Hoist OUTSIDE SERVICE 532.50

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 378.06

Siouxland Dist Health Dept. well testing 425.00

Snap on Tools PARTS 6.99

Southern Sioux County RWS water 227.91

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 148.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 11.02

Stellar Industries PARTS 3105.43

Stew Hansen Dodge ’21 Dodge Durango 17,355.00

Taggart’s Power Sports oil kit 46.99

Ten Point Construction PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 20,957.29

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 876.79

The Record publications 412.25

Thomson Reuters court library subscription 1329.57

TK Elevator Corp elevator maint. 252.42

Total Motors LLC Chevy Silverado 22,768.85

US POSTAL SERVICE box rental 100.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 225.21

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 344.50

Verizon cell phones 1253.51

VISA misc. sheriff’s expenses 2091.90

Vizocom exam gloves 780.00

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 456.94

Wal-Mart supplies 1512.51

WesTel Systems phone 46.99

Wex Bank fuel 5643.59

Williams & Company Audit services 25,800.00

Josh Wilson grounds 390.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 10.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 6157.00

Ziegler Inc. Motor Grader 261,943.95

12th Street Touchless Auto Wash car wash card 50.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021