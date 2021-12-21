Public Notice — City of Correctionville vs. Randy Deeds & Estate of Sally Deeds

Public Notice

MUNICIPAL INFRACTION –

VIOLATION OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE

THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA,

Plaintiff, vs.

RANDY E. DEEDS AND ESTATE OF SALLY C. DEEDS,

425 Sioux Avenue Correctionville, IA 51016

Defendant.

Case No. COCICV200250

AMENDED CITATION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are notified that on the 9th day of December, 2021, a Civil Citation was filed in the Clerk of Court for Woodbury County, naming you as Defendants in the above-captioned action. The Citation prays that the property locally known as 809 Elm Street, Correctionville, Iowa 51016 and legally described as the Easterly Forty-four feet (E 44’) of Lots Thirteen (13) and Fourteen (14), in Block Fourteen (14), the Railroad Addition to Correctionville, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa is in violation with the Correctionville Municipal Code IPMC Section 304.2 Protective Treatment; failure to finish siding and either put fascia cover on or scrape and repaint existing fascia.

In addition to the civil penalty and court costs, Plaintiff requests that the Court direct the Defendants to correct the violations(s) described above within 30 days of judgment by finishing siding and fixing or replacing fascia; If Defendants do not correct violations as described above, Plaintiff requests that the Court authorize the Plaintiff to abate the violations and to have the costs of abatement be entered as a personal judgment against the Defendants and to assess said costs against the property.

TO DENY THE ABOVE CHARGE AGAINST YOU, YOU MUST APPEAR IN COURT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREET, SIOUX CITY, IOWA, ON MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022 AT 1:30 P.M. IN ORDER TO ENTER A PLEA. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE CIVIL ACTION.

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 1-712-279-6616. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)

IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

and Thursday, January 6, 2022