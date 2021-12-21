Public Notice — City of Cushing vs. Michael Hampf

Public Notice

MUNICIPAL INFRACTION –

VIOLATION OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CUSHING

THE CITY OF CUSHING, IOWA, Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL HAMPF, P.O. Box 41, Cushing, IA 51018

Defendant

Case No. CUCICV200256

AMENDED CITATION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

You are notified that on the 16th day of December, 2021, a Civil Citation was filed in the Clerk of Court for Woodbury County, naming you as a Defendant in the above-captioned action. The Citation prays that the property locally known as 401 5th Street, Cushing, Iowa and legally described as that part of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section 1, Township 88 North, Range 42 West of the 5th P.M., County of Woodbury, State of Iowa described as follows: Commencing at a point 1095.2 feet East and 790 feet South of the center of said Section 1; thence South 523.5 feet; thence East 250 feet; thence North 523.5 feet; thence West 250 feet to the place of beginning and that part of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section 1, Township 88 North, Range 42 West of the 5th P.M., County of Woodbury and State of Iowa, described as follows: Commencing at a point 818 feet East and 790 feet South of the center of said Section 1; thence South 522.8 feet; thence East 291.2 feet; thence Northwesterly 523.5 feet to a point 277.2 feet East of the point of beginning; thence West 277.2 feet to the place of beginning, also known as Lot 1 in the Auditor’s Plat of unplatted portion of Government Lots 7 and 8 and North One-Half (N1/2) Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) Section 1, Township 88 North, Range 42 West of 5th P.M. is in violation of Cushing Municipal Code of Ordinances Chapter 51 Junk and Junk Vehicles; Failure to remove junk vehicles or store junk vehicles inside enclosed structure.

In addition to the civil penalty and court costs, Plaintiff requests that the Court direct the Defendant to correct the violations(s) described above within 30 days of judgment by removing junk vehicles from property; If Defendant does not correct violation as described above, Plaintiff requests that the Court authorize the Plaintiff to abate the violations and the costs of abatement be entered as a personal judgment against the Defendant and to assess said costs against the property.

TO DENY THE ABOVE CHARGE AGAINST YOU, YOU MUST APPEAR IN COURT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREET, SIOUX CITY, IOWA, ON MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022 AT 1:30 P.M. IN ORDER TO ENTER A PLEA. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE CIVIL ACTION.

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 1-712-279-6616. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)

IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

and Thursday, January 6, 2022