Public Notice — City of Pierson vs. Stephen F. Wilson

Public Notice

MUNICIPAL INFRACTION –

VIOLATION OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PIERSON

THE CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA, Plaintiff,

vs. STEPHEN F. WILSON, 1219 Hackberry Street, Correctionville, IA 51016

Defendant

Case No. PICICV200385

AMENDED CITATION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

You are notified that on the 15th day of December, 2021, a Civil Citation was filed in the Clerk of Court for Woodbury County, naming you as Defendant in the above-captioned action. The Citation prays that the properties locally known as 420 Front Street, Pierson, Iowa and 414 Front Street, Pierson, Iowa and legally described as the Northeast Fifty-five feet (NE 55’) of Lots Six (6) and Seven (7), Block Four (4) and the Northeasterly Fifty-five feet (55’) of the Southeasterly Thirty Feet (30’) of Lot Eight (8), Block Four (4), Original Town of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa and Lots 6 and 7 (except the Northeasterly 55 feet thereof; and the SE 30 feet) of Lot 8 (except the Northeasterly 55 feet) all in Block 4 in the Town of Pierson, Iowa, Woodbury County, Iowa. Together with an Easement over the Southeasterly 20 feet of the Northeasterly 55 feet of said Lot 6 and the Northerly 10 feet of Lot 8 in Block 4 in the Town of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa are in violation with the Pierson Municipal Code IPMC Section 304.2 Protective Treatment; Section 302.8 Motor Vehicles; and Section 308.1 Accumulation of Junk, Rubbish or Garbage; Failure to scrape and repaint building; failure to remove junk vehicles or store junk vehicles inside enclosed structure; and accumulation of junk, rubbish and/or garbage on property.

In addition to the civil penalty and court costs, Plaintiff requests that the Court direct the Defendant to correct the violations(s) described above within 30 days of judgment by scraping and repainting building, removing junk vehicles or store junk vehicles inside enclosed structure, and removing accumulated junk, rubbish, and/or garbage; If Defendant does not correct violation as described above, Plaintiff requests that the Court authorize the Plaintiff to abate the violations and to have the costs of abatement be entered as a personal judgment against the Defendant and to assess said costs against the property.

TO DENY THE ABOVE CHARGE AGAINST YOU, YOU MUST APPEAR IN COURT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREET, SIOUX CITY, IOWA, ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 20TH, 2022 AT 1:30 P.M. IN ORDER TO ENTER A PLEA. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE CIVIL ACTION.

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 1-712-279-6616. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)

IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

and Thursday, January 6, 2022