Shirley Robinson

Shirley F. Robinson, age 95, of Moville, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Westwood Specialty Care of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with the Rev. Harold E. Werley officiating. A private family burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

A visitation will be held on hour prior to the service at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklsjensenfh.com

Shirley Faye Robinson was born March 1, 1926 to Albert and Jeanette (Johnson) Fulton in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Lawton High School.

Shirley was united in marriage to Alvin Robinson on August 15, 1946 in Lawton, Iowa. They were blessed with one daughter, Marcia. The family made their home in Moville. She was a member of the Moville United Methodist Church.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Marcia (Gary) Hopp; grandchildren, Mike Hopp and Mary Ann (Mike) Roberts and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Zane Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin in 2006; brothers, Gene and Bill Fulton; and a sister, Beverly Hannah.