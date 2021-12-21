Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — November 30, 2021

NOVEMBER 30, 2021

FORTY-EIGHTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, Ung, De Witt, Radig, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence. There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the agenda for November 30, 2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 23, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $478,650.20. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for parcel #894729102011 in the amount of $512.00. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for parcel #894730231007 in the amount of $122.33. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for parcel #894721281024 in the amount of $1,298.84. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the final staff report and Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 11/22/21 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Homestead 1867 Addition to Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,372

ACCEPTING HOMESTEAD 1867 ADDITION

INTO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 22ND DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2021, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS HOMESTEAD 1867 ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF HOMESTEAD 1867 ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 30TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2021

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held at 4:40 p.m. for County Farm Cash Lease. The bids are as follows:

• Bousquet Dairy, Inc. — $351.10/acre

• Tanner Olson — $326.50/acre

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the bids for review and recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the County Farm Cash Lease to Bousquet Dairy, Inc. for $351.10/acre for a total of $71,448.85. Carried 5-0. Copy filed. The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 7, 2021.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021