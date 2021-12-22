Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — December 13, 2021

Anthon City Council

DECEMBER 13, 2021

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on December 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present: Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Tony Umbach, Paul Lansink, Bill Brasel, Stephanie Parker, Dixie Nelson, Sgt. Rose, Amy and Tony McFarland.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

PUBLIC COMMENT: Stephanie Parker and Dixie Nelson were present to seek permission to allow for a mini Nubian goat to reside at 305 N. 2nd Ave. as an emotional support animal. It was tabled to the January meeting when proper documentation can be provided.

POLICE REPORT: Sgt. Rose reported the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 41 hours and 40 minutes, responded to 1 call for service and spent 13 hours at the school. Sgt. Rose suggested with the upcoming holiday season residents be vigilant in locking their house and car doors, taking packages left by delivery companies in and phone scams tend to increase.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Peterson, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from November 8, 2021 and November 15, 2021 meetings, financial reports as filed, a building permit to United Bank of Iowa at 115 E. Main St for a sidewalk, and a building permit to John Wilkinson at 207 S. 5th St for a shed. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Peterson, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, stated all parties have been served for filing the property abandonment of the premises at 207 Cauley Ave S, Anthon, IA 51004. Judgement is expected by the end of December. Discussion was tabled to the January council meeting to determine the council’s next course of action following the judgment.

D38: Bill Brasel was present to ask the Council to consider the removal of the rumble strips on D38 at the approach of the stop sign at D38 and Highway 31, during the time of the D38 repaving project is being completed. The sound nuisance from the rumble strips has been a concern for the residents adjacent to D38. The City plans to investigate alternative options for signaling the stop ahead, as future approval of the rumble strips removal be sought.

SANITARY SERVICES: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to change the trash day to Mondays starting January 3, 2022, in response to the new automated truck’s capabilities. Recycling days will remain on every other Tuesday. Carried 5-0.

PRESENTATION: Anthon Community Development Corporation (ACDC) members, Tony and Amy McFarland were present to discuss the proposals for City funding for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 years. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann to accept the 2021-2022 ACDC proposal for City funds in the amount of $30,075. Carried 5-0. Motion by Pithan, seconded by Kuhlmann to accept the 2022-2023 ACDC proposal for City funds, subject to final budgeting for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Carried 5-0.

ELECTRIC RATE STUDY: Tabled to a future meeting

MOSQUITO CONTROL: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to accept the bid of $675/month from Chris Hansen dba Triple C Pest Control LLC, to fog for mosquitoes in 2022 at the 5% discounted prepaid amount of $2565.00 and authorize the Mayor to sign the contract. Carried 5-0.

FOOD TRUCKS: Attorney Dirksen was instructed to modify City Code of Ordinances, Chapter 122 for the January meeting based on Council discussion.

REHAB SYSTEMS INC: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Pithan to accept the proposal for annual sewer contract which includes annual lift station cleaning and to clean and televise 1/3 of the City of Anthon sewer lines on a 3 year rotation for $10,795.00 per year. Carried 5-0.

RECYCLING DUMPSTERS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter to approve the addition of 2 more recycling dumpsters for the City at an additional cost of $50 per month.

SNOW REMOVAL: Council instructed Public Works Superintendent Umbach that during incidences of accumulated snow, the City plow the area behind the Mercy Medical Clinic to aid in ambulance access.

AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN (ARPA): Council instructed City personnel to create a list of sewer infrastructure needs for the upcoming reporting requirements.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Council members Kirchgattter and Benson attended the Iowa League of Cities Municipal Leadership Academy in Cherokee. Clerk reported no snow removal bids have been received, spurring further assistance in finding a snow removal service. Clerk also reported all oaths of office for Council members must be completed by noon January 3rd. Deputy Clerk reported there will be 2 scheduled Clean-Up days, first is May 23, 2022 and the second is September 19, 2022 following the Spring and Fall city wide garage sales.

November Receipts: General-$22617.21; RUT-$4783.55; LOST-$23921.59; Debt Service-$958.43; ARPA-$140.05; Water-$14939.65; Sewer-$8437.56; Electric-$43239.58. Total: $119037.62. Expenses: General-$15648.18; RUT-$7524.15; Debt Service-$2310.00; Water-$9266.44; Sewer-$6238.71; Electric-$48386.30. Total: $89373.78.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:26 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

DECEMBER CLAIMS REPORT

ANTHON COMMUNITY AMB SERV PAYMENT $4,000.00

ANTHON FIRE DEPARTMENT PAYMENT $6,000.00

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIRS TIRES $1,102.68

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,535.66

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $225.21

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $703.32

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$137.22

CENTURY LINK PHONE $75.73

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $258.96

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $288.05

DOLORES DOSE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $52.50

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,124.92

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,035.29

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA GO DADDY WEBSITE $256.67

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB INC. ANALYSIS $13.00

HAWKINS INC. CHLORINE $260.94

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $1,445.66

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. AUDIT $2,829.10

IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WATER PROJ SRF LOAN INT $10,105.97

IOWA UTILITIES BOARD ASSESSMENTS $338.00

IPERS IPERS $2,719.50

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. ELECTRICAL RATE STUDY FINAL $953.75

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY ELEC STREET LIGHTS..$97.80

LONG LINES PHONE $368.13

MENARDS SIOUX CITY HEATERS AND SUPPLIES $175.62

MERCY MEDICAL SERVICE HEP B VAC MCFARLAND $648.90

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS CHEMICALS $135.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX $665.00

PETERSEN OIL CO. GENERATOR DIESEL $344.65

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $226.88

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. PRINTER SETUP AND IPAD $2,708.00

ROTO-ROOTER PLUMBING $550.00

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING $76.30

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $1,601.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,797.55

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $319.11

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IOWA INSURANCE $6,000.97

WEST BEND PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $24.00

WIMECA C/O NIPCO ENERGY $34,499.49

WOODBURY COUNTY REC COMM CTR ADD 3 PHASE WK OVERHE $1,316.93

Accounts Payable Total $91,167.46

Payroll Checks $13,152.26

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $104,319.72

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021