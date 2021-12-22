Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — December 14, 2021

Bronson City Council

December 14, 2021

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Pro-Tem Dave West. Council members answering roll: Jamie Amick, Doug Williams, and Chad Merchant. Attorney Metcalf was not present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of November, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 15 hrs. and 32 minutes and responded to 0 calls for service.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick Lahrs was present for the ambulance report. He did report that there were 3 calls in November and 1 call so far this month and everything is going smooth. He reported that the ambulance is due for service in January and that the Power cot has been ordered and should arrive in March or April.

Water/Sewer: Nick was present for this report. He reported that everything is going smooth.

Maintenance: CJ was not present. Nick presented a quote of $1625.69 from Sooland Bobcat to fix the excavator. After looking over the quote, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to go ahead with the repairs.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

48.04

General

2877.86 8634.15

Garbage

2181.35 1655.32

Road Use Tax

2014.23 1185.56

Ambulance

195.65 654.24

Water

6460.04 1845.72

Sewer

1792.36 3076.00

Local Option Sales Tax

12684.21 1583.33

Insurance

307.68 0.00

NOV TOTAL REVENUE

$28,561.42

NOV DISBURSEMENTS

$18,634.32

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge discussed the matter of the max levy with the council. Public Hearing on the max levy will be at the regular meeting of Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM at City Hall.

Treasurer Junge will discuss amending the budget at the next regular meeting on January 11, 2022.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular November 9th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR DECEMBER 2021 MEETING:

Bronson Fire Dept. fire protection 7/1/21-6/30/22 $6300.00

Bronson Shelter House water bill $76.00

City of Bronson city hall water bill $76.00

CHN garbage $1539.32

Creative Displays replacement bulbs Christmas lights $90.24

D&H Plumbing repairs on men’s toilet city hall $384.35

Iowa One Call locates $19.80

HAKA LLC gas for town truck $141.52

Menards Christmas lights for city hall $245.01

Menards sewer cap and ambulance $71.96

Monica Junge reimb. for budget workshop $50.00

Nick Lahrs reimb. for ambulance fuel $125.12

The Record publications $320.13

S&S repairs on Kubota $469.78

Siouxland District Health bacteriological samples $14.00

Steffen Truck snow plow repairs $414.93

USA Blue Book injector quills for water $234.53

Western Iowa Tech ambulance training $12.00

Western Iowa Tech ambulance training $30.00

Wiatel phone bill $130.85

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercept $200.00

Woodbury County Library asking tax for library $6602.00

There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Salt bin: after much discussion, council will be getting more quotes. Matter tabled. Council agreed this needs to be done by May.

2. Financial help for new fire truck: Fire Dept has not talked to the Township yet, so matter tabled until next meeting.

3. Solar light crossing: Councilman Merchant said he has called LED Lighting Solutions twice and has not a response from them. He will keep trying.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 6:45 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Dave West, Mayor Pro Tem

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021