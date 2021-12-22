Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes/Bills — December 13, 2021

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

December 13, 2021

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:05 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Plendl, Collins and Haggin. Absent: Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the November minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Discussion took place regarding lunch expenses and ESSER funds. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $86,550.07 from the general fund, $11,673.30 from schoolhouse, $32,435.88 from lunch fund, $2,586.60 Pierson activity fund and $9,071.46 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

The monthly financials are on track for the year. A review of the financial bank accounts and codes were requested for the current members and new member. The statewide penny sales taxes are deposited into a SAVE fund for schools. Piper Sandler updated the Iowa schools on an increase of $4.73 per student in the SAVE fund for the 21-22 school year. An update was discussed on the gas usage agreement through the Iowa Risk Pool using the management funds. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Brand (5-8):

Mr. Brand explained the students are participating in the 12 days of Christmas with dress up days. The 8th grade finished projects on the Revolutionary War and displayed in the commons. The Holiday Food Drive and paper ornaments may be purchased to benefit the Kingsley Spooks through 12/10. PBIS is supported well with teachers and students. The Holiday concert will be 12/20 at 6 p.m. Lego League submitted videos for competition. Girls and Boys basketball is well underway. Thank you to Chris Nissen for his donation to the Boys Basketball program to purchase new jerseys and shorts. This is a tentatively plan for a PBIS Dodgeball tournament to be celebrated PBIS before break. There will an early out 12/22 at 12 p.m. and return 1/3.

Principal Wiese (K-4, 9-12):

2nd quarter – six weeks grades were due 12/13. HS Semester tests will be 1/11 and 1/12. K-4 Panther Food Drive through 12/17. Elementary holiday parties 12/21 and movie will be on 12/22. High school Christmas activities will be on 12/22. The High School Holiday Concert will be on 12/20 at 7 p.m. There are a lot of activities in progress, cheerleading, basketball, dance team, speech and wrestling.

Supt. Bailey:

There was discussion regarding a volunteer from the Board for the Plymouth County Conference Assessor’s Board and Angie Haggin volunteered. A conference rule states the gym being closed from Dec. 23-27 for all activities. It will reopen on Dec. 28. Students will start classes after Holiday break on Jan. 3. Mr. Bailey will work on the 22-23 school calendar over break. Weight room hours will be open at 4 a.m. through 11 p.m. The Board discussed public comment period at the meetings. Thank you to MHRD who awarded $5,000 to the Fine Arts program. The HVAC bid for the North gym came in $10,000 below. A Board work session will be Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. and Board meeting at 7 p.m.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Return to Learn Plan:

Everything is still looking good. We have 1 positive student in the District. This child will return this week. No action on the board.

9. NEW BUSINESS

Contract Recommendations:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Kristina Perez and Denton Vitito for tutors position at 40 hours a week. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Ross McNaughton as a Wrestling volunteer coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

At-Risk/Dropout Prevention Application and request for Modified Supplemental Aid:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the At-Risk/Dropout Prevention applications for modified supplemental aide for $103,621. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests: None at this time.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn at 7:20 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

NEWSPAPER REPORT — December 2021

Aberson, Joshua Official 550.00

Akron-Westfield Community School Fees 100.00

Allen, Larry Official 70.00

American Pop Corn Co. Fund Raising Supplies 312.00

Andrade, Anthony Reimbursement 51.00

Bailey, Amy Reimburse 23.25

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 1,130.85

Bottjen Implement Supplies 21.42

Brand, Adam Reimburse 125.39

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 1,242.33

Cheerzone Supplies 182.41

Chemsearch Maint. Supplies 2,724.46

Cherokee County Auditor Election expense 59.43

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 317.44

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 362.65

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 77.60

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 225.85

Control System Specialists Heat-Vent Repairs/Service 904.55

Cottonwood Events LLC Supplies 330.00

Davidson, George Official 115.00

Dean Foods Company Milk and Milk Products 114.89

Dollar General Corporation Supplies 17.35

Dose, Bradley Supplies 10.00

Drew, David Official 115.00

Eakes Supply Supplies 90.70

Ehlers, Chris Official 110.00

Ewell Educational Services, Inc. Subscription 175.00

Feld Fire or Feld Security Service 90.00

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 3,723.14

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 771.34

Goetlibb, Joel Official 115.00

Gordon Flesch Company Copier Service, Supplies 633.84

Hagan Paint & Body Vehicle Repairs/Service 1,750.00

Happy Numbers Inc. Supplies 437.50

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 5,800.15

Holiday Inn Downtown Lodging 2,296.47

Home Depot Pro Supplies 990.12

Hometown Pantry Supplies 187.62

Iowa Dept. Of Human Services Medicaid Reimburse 5,272.56

Iowa Communications Network Services 46.83

Jaymar Business Forms Inc. Misc. Forms 140.49

Jenness, Lloyd Official 80.00

Jim Harvey Agency Inc. Insurance Premiums 4,658.00

Klemmensen Commercial Doors Services 7,745.00

KMK Apparel & Design LLC Supplies 460.00

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 114.00

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 1,236.06

Lemars Daily Sentinel Subscriptions 18.30

Literacy Resources, LLC Supplies 950.28

Loreth, Heather Reimburse 31.20

Lumber Pros Lumber Supplies 644.65

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 32,214.17

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 188.15

Mauch, Maggie Reimburse 34.32

Menards — Sioux City Supplies 121.17

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 8,914.45

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine State Dance meals 266.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 347.02

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 210.62

Northwest AEA Instr. Prof. Dev. 440.00

Northwest Iowa Band Association Membership Dues 25.00

NW District FFA Dues 129.50

NW ICDA Registration 40.00

Ploeger, Lance Official 110.00

Plymouth County Auditor Election Expense 966.07

Pollow, Taylor Official 320.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 31.20

Presto-X Company Pest Control 122.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Instr. Supplies 301.55

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 1,144.60

River Valley Comm. School Shared Coach 1,931.61

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 2,977.78

Sadler, Todd Official 110.00

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 177.46

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 703.00

School Specialty LLC Instr. Supplies 310.68

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 124.80

Schroeder, Michelle Reimbursement 43.68

Schroeder, Steven A. Reimbursement 10.49

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,178.62

Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD Fees 150.00

Shane’s Glass & More Windows Service 21,250.00

Snakenberg, Seth Reimbursement 310.81

Staples Advantage Supplies 2,054.84

Sunnybrook Flowers, Supplies 513.00

Superior Cheer Supplies 100.60

Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc. School Bus 1,407.50

Thompson Services 2,939.60

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 682.85

Townsend Ventures LLC Equipment 1,224.00

Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc. Supplies 212.00

Trophies Plus Inc. Award Pins 1,601.96

Verizon Wireless Phone Service 200.05

Vondrak, Kari Reimburse 68.64

Wall Of Fame/Creative Embroidery Supplies 2,304.00

Wiatel Internet Service 188.36

Wiese, Rob Reimburse 97.19

Wilcox, John Official 80.00

Worthington Direct Holdings, LLC Supplies 2,686.85

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021