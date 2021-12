Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — December 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

December 2021 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES

Makerspace supplies 1,786.89

Thinking Skills book

Gator balls for PE

DISPOSABLE FACE MASKS FOR BUSES

BEN FISH TIRE CO. INC. tires white van 436.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 392.96

CAMBIUM ASSESSMENT INC. ELPA ASSESSMENTS 116.00

CASH/KRISTI VER STEEG, LAWTON-BRONSON life skills trip 18.01

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 4,733.09

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 372.77

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 570.95

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 80.04

DEMCO Library Supplies 142.25

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 58.87

DUNHAM HARDWOODS Itech supplies 839.04

GET MORE MATH Site license for students 3,733.50

HAKA LLC GAS 3,482.97

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. squeegee 875.48

HINTON COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 51,892.68

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 104.05

IOWA DEPT HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT..4,845.27

JENSEN SPRINKLER winterization yard sprinkler 200.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOSTEN’S, INC. diploma and cover 32.83

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,388.89

KOEHLER, RANDI REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 85.00

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 113.76

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 6,000.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 11,528.96

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS Itech Supplies 515.00

MILLER, PEGGY DOT PHYSICAL 75.00

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 210.08

MRLA, DAVID REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 60.00

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. repair ac compressor 3,435.00

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 174.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NIMCO, INC. RED RIBBON WEEK SUPPLIES 81.10

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS hood support shocks 55.11

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACK-GROUND CHECKS 88.50

PEDERSON, DAYMOND DOT PHYSICAL 100.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 162.33

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION COSTS 202.62

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 108.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 826.79

1/2 “ BINDING COMBS POSTER BOARD

BATTERIES FOR TEACHERS AND MUSIC PROGRAM

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC Sensory Bin 54.99

REFRIGERATION ENGINEERING, ACE REFRIGERATION ice machine repair 421.75

RIVERSIDE INSIGHT COGNITIVE ABILITIES TEST 637.60

ROBERTS, BETH MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. PLOW BOLTS 4.05

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 201.02

SCHOLASTIC INC. BOOK FAIR PAYMENT 3,918.38

SCHOOL BUS SALES

turn signal kit bus 07 388.13

watwer pump bus 44

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION nurse office supplies, AEA pads 227.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC

TEACHER AND OFFICE SUPPLIES 142.24

Drawing Paper, pack of 500

SGT BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 59,111.12

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE AND MILEAGE 233.28

SHOOK, CHAD

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 363.20

MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT

SOLBERG’S SCHOOL BOARD SERVICE RECOGNITION 75.81

STATELINE-ELECTRIC smoke detector bases 336.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 627.54

US BANK CPR Training for PK Staff 18,028.67

Pizza for Family Night

Reading A to Z for all special education

inner fender for bus 18

Life skills supplies

VER STEEG, KRISTI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 62.06

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 1,671.44

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 1,212.60

Fund Total: 194,447.73

SCHOLARSHIP TRUST FUNDS

BRIAR CLIFF AND JACOB RADER ANDRUS SCHOLARSHIP 4,000.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY & JORDANA FEAUTO OHLFEST SCHOLARSHIP 1,000.00

Fund Total: 5,000.00

TEACHER’S MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

BRIAR CLIFF AND CALI ARENS SCHOLARSHIPS 250.00

Fund Total: 250.00

SHOEMAKER SCHOLARSHIP

BRIAR CLIFF AND CALI ARENS SCHOLARSHIPS 700.00

Fund Total: 700.00

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 4,320.19

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA & CRAZY BREAD 2,719.10

MARTIN BROS FOOD 21,824.75

SMART BEVERAGE, INC. SLUSHY MIX 270.00

US BANK KEURIG CUPS, REUSABLE LUNCHABLE CONTAINERS, POSTAGE, FOOD 941.38

Fund Total: 30,075.42

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES DANCE ACCESSORIES, SPEECH COSTUMES & SUPPLIES, CREDIT RETURN DANCE SHOES 36.17

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS FLOWERS FOR SENIOR NIGHT 78.50

BARBARIAN APPAREL LLC WRESTLING SINGLETS 1,625.00

BECKER, DENNIS OFFICIAL 120.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 1,455.30

CHUCK’S PIANO SERVICE PIANO TUNING 175.00

CNOS SPORTS MEDICINE ATHLETIC TRAINER SERVICES 600.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS EMBROIDERING 87.00

DE JONG, MIKE OFFICIAL 140.00

EAST HIGH BAND REGISTRATION FEE 54.00

ERNST, LOGAN OFFICIAL.120.00

FIVE STAR AWARDS AWARDS 240.00

HAKA LLC ICE 35.20

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS BALLS, TAPE 1,119.20

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP DUES 750.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION REGISTRATIONS 275.00

KOEHLER, RANDI REIMBURSEMENT FFA AIRLINES, REGISTRATION 507.60

LUBBERS, CALEB OFFICIAL 190.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 120.00

MALLOY, JOHN OFFICIAL 120.00

MEYER, DAVID FRENCH HORN 100.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. BAND SUPPLIES 147.93

MINNTEX CITRUS, INC. FFA FUNDRAISER 3,371.10

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 210.00

OMNI CHEER POMS, SHOES, BAGS 165.71

OSWALD, KYLE OFFICIAL 120.00

PEDERSEN, LES OFFICIAL 120.00

POLLOW, TAYLOR OFFICIAL 150.00

RICKE, ERIC OFFICIAL 80.00

ROLFES, MARK OFFICIAL 120.00

RYAN, DAN OFFICIAL 330.00

RYAN, ZACH OFFICIAL 140.00

SCHWADERER, KEVIN OFFICIAL 220.00

SEITZ, JASON OFFICIAL 120.00

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL ENTRY FEE.. 150.00

SPANGLER, CORY OFFICIAL 120.00

TODD, CHANDLER OFFICIAL 190.00

US BANK AWARDS, TRAVEL MEALS, APPAREL, LODGING, DANCE UNIFORMS, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, MUSIC, COACHES CLINIC, PARKING, INSTRUMENT REPAIR, WRESTLING HEADGEAR, DANCE MAKEUP, TEAM DINNER 7,472.70

VANDELROO, TYLER OFFICIAL 80.00

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS CHEER UNIFORM 132.20

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. JERSEYS 230.00

WEST MUSIC MUSIC 85.20

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 120.00

WISNIESKI, STAN OFFICIALS ASSIGNER 100.00

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING FFA FUNDRAISER 2,514.00

Fund Total: 24,436.81

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT 5,003.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX PREMIUM 26,410.75

Fund Total: 31,413.75

DEBT SERVICES FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

UMB BANK GO BOND FEE 300.00

Fund Total: 961.73

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC set of Crayola Markers 72.79

Fund Total: 72.79

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER cross arm for bus 18 618.10

OFFICE ELEMENTS desk for front reception 513.20

PETERBILT OF SIOUX CITY fix antifreeze leak 554.83

PRINT TRANSFORMATIONS SIGNAGE FOR HIGH SCHOOL 1,982.95

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

L-B Unlimited Fundraiser Shirt Order 23,655.00

Staff Replacement Laptops ECF

TAHNEE MARA INC. CONCRETE FOR DUGOUTS 15,260.00

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES BUS REPAIR 62,110.22

Fund Total: 104,694.30

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021