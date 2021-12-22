Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — November 8, 2021

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, November 8, 2021

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Sappingfield, Woolridge and Amick present.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Woolridge moved to approve agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

Mr. Shook presented letter addressed to the board from a grandparent of students in the elementary school.

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

COVID numbers are still low.

Elementary school had 98.7% attendance at parent teacher conferences.

Preschool had family STEM night on October 21. 34 families attended.

The first edition of the LB District newsletter went out November 1.

Bronson Elementary was chosen as a 2022 US News and World Report Best school, which means a top 30% ranking of elementary schools in Iowa.

Elementary Christmas program will be December 6 at 7:00 p.m.

2. Secondary Principal Report

Students from the marching band we were present that performed at the state contest and received a division 1 rating. 2 students were recognized for qualifying for all state choir as well as 1 student that qualified for Opus choir. Jolee Mesz qualified and competed at state cross country.

Winter concert will be December 13 at 6:30.

Mr. Shook, Mrs. Jessen and Mrs. Benson went to the first annual BEST conference last week Tuesday and Wednesday and learned more about mental health topics.

Parent-teacher conferences were last week and many teachers had conferences in their classrooms.

A student started a chess club this fall.

3. Monthly Financial Update

Anderson presented financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Woolridge moved to approve. Amick seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve AEA board vote

Woolridge moved to approve voting for Amy Hueser. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve student NASA trip

Amick moved to approve NASA trip. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Discuss and approve policy for Sunday practices

Decision tabled for the December board meeting

K. Personnel

1. Approve media specialist contract

Woolridge moved to approve Kayla Lundt as media specialist. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve junior high head boys track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Steve Anthony for junior high head boys track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve junior high head girls track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Christa Mesz as junior high head girls track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve junior high assistant girls track coach

Amick moved to approve Austin Busch as junior high assistant girls track coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve head high school boys track coach

Amick moved to approve Jesse Pedersen as head high school boys track coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve assistant high school boys track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Dave Harris as assistant high school boys track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve head high school girls track coach

Amick moved to approve Garrett Ehlers as head high school girls track coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve assistant high school girls track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Austin Lefler as assistant high school girls track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve volunteer assistant track coach

Amick moved to approve Erin Benson as volunteer assistant track coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve volunteer assistant track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Paul Johnson as volunteer assistant track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve head high school boys golf coach

Amick moved to approve Jason Carlson has head high school boys golf coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve head high school girls golf coach

Woolridge moved to approve Mike Meyer as head high school girls golf coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve wrestling cheer sponsor

Amick moved to approve Randi Koehler as wrestling cheer sponsor. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

14. Approve assistant archery coach

Woolridge moved to approve Breann Holtz as assistant archery coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

15. Approve volunteer assistant archery coach

Amick moved to approve Jason Deeds as volunteer assistant archery coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

16. Approve volunteer assistant archery coach

Woolridge moved to approve Jennifer Deeds as volunteer assistant archery coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

17. Approve volunteer assistant archery coach

Amick moved to approve Jaydon Deeds as volunteer assistant archery coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

18. Approve volunteer high school girls assistant basketball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Ashley Neal as volunteer high school girls assistant basketball coach. Amick. All in favor.

L. Adjourn — Meeting adjourned at 7:53

Woolridge moved to adjourn. Amick seconded.

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021