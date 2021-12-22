Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — December 14, 2021

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

December 14, 2021

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on December 14, 2021 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm in the high school library.

Members present Nelson, Steffen, Cross, Thomsen, Verschoor. Absent: Lloyd, Reblitz. Visitors: Faith Lambert.

Agenda: Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the amended agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to waive the reading of the Nov. 22 , 2021 minutes approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve bills in the amounts of $69,545.66 from the General Fund, $196,311.40 from the PPEL Fund, $11,686.25 from the Management Fund, $9,001.33 from the Activity Fund, and $18,480.04 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $36,727.94 from the General Fund, $13,986.37 from the PPEL Fund, $6,382.16 from the Activity Fund and $82.78 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: None.

Reports: Mrs. Metcalf: absent-written report, Mr. Bormann: List of Mid-term graduates presented, report, Mrs. Lambert-wrestling room update and fire alarm system in weight room, Mr. Glackin – Report.

Standing Committees: Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to update with Cross taking Frafjord’s assignments, Verschoor taking Koele’s assignments. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to approve the scope of work for the elementary playground as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the change order for adding backing and electrical for the sign on the wrestling room addition of $1,909.60. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to approve Earth Services for $4,529 for asbestos tile removal. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve AK Painting quotes for painting MS Stage areas as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Verschoor to table action on MS Carpet quotes until next regular board meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve AK Painting for $3,729 to paint the Ag/Shop Building. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve Scott Gernhart for the staff parking lot design. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to raise activity pay to $15/ hour effective Jan. 1, 2022. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Glackin will bring recommendations at next regular meeting for approval.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to reluctantly accept a resignation from Susan Bock as MS Language Arts/Literacy Teacher. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Verschoor to approve a contract for Angel Rocha as Football Cheer coach for 2022-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Verschoor to approve the mid-term graduates list as presented, provided they meet the academic qualifications for graduation. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the good of the cause: Nelson mentioned the change in the maintenance for rural roads in Woodbury County. Cross discussed use of gym and tape on the new floor, Howrey informed board of MRHD grant of $5000 received for fine arts.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to adjourn at 8:54 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS December 2021

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 52.00

Beelner Service Inc. DRAIN – WINTERIZE SPRINKLERS 388.90

CNOS FOOTBALL GAMES 1,050.00

Cornhusker International 15 BASE/LIGHT/PUMP ELEC 551.83

CULLIGAN WATER SOFTENER RENTAL 25.00

CULLIGAN WATER SOFTENER AND SALT 48.80

Vendor Total: 73.80

D&H PLUMBING PLUMBING – ELEMENTARY 595.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION INSPECTION 50.00

BUS INSPECTION 50.00

Vendor Total: 100.00

DIVISION OF LABOR – ELEVATOR SAFETY ELEVATOR INSPECTION/OPERATING PERMIT 165.00

Drain Specialists PLUMBING REPAIR 180.00

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN SCHOOL DIVISION SOCIAL STUDIES TEXTBOOKS 5,324.65

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 14,096.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 681.78

Vendor Total: 14,777.78

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 75.70

Mercy Medical Clinics DRIVER PHYSICAL 350.58

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 52.67

ELECTRICITY 93.37

ELECTRICITY 6,762.87

NATURAL GAS 492.27

NATURAL GAS 632.37

ELECTRICITY 464.48

ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 8,508.03

MID-BELL MUSIC

Tenor Sax Repair 66.71

Tenor Sax Repair 52.49

FLUTE REPAIR 79.92

TENOR & BARI SAX REEDS 70.98

Vendor Total: 270.10

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 920.90

NEVCO SPORTS, LLC BULBS 190.18

NWAEA PARA TRAINING 180.00

NWAEA HEARING INTERPRETER 19,055.46

Vendor Total: 19,235.46

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 112.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 40.50

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 164.90

Vendor Total: 317.40

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 102.82

RECORD, THE SPORTS POSTERS 155.00

Vendor Total: 257.82

Rolling Oil FUEL 3,812.37

ROTO-ROOTER PLUMBING REPAIRS 438.00

ROYAL PUBLISHING STATE FOOTBALL PROGRAM ADVERT. 350.00

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,048.00

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 340.89

Vendor Total: 7,388.89

Sunnybrook FUNERAL PLANT 78.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 228.38

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT.3,524.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 340.89

Vendor Total: 3,864.89

Fund Total: 69,545.66

Checking Account Total: 69,545.66

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

3D Security, Inc. DOWN PAYMENT ON VIDEO SURV. 9,238.99

H2I GROUP BLEACHER INSTALL 19,016.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 1,076.99

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEYING PARKING LOT 15,735.00

Fund Total: 45,066.98

Checking Account Total: 45,066.98

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY EQUIPMENT BREAK/FIX INSURANCE 11,686.25

Fund Total: 11,686.25

Checking Account Total: 11,686.25

ACTIVITY FUND

A & M PRODUCTS state football medals 130.70

ABERSON, JOSHUA JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

Vendor Total: 160.00

BSN SPORTS Boys Basketball Travel Gear Tops 1,348.20

BSN SPORTS Travel gear 2 jackets 30 pants 1,187.70

Vendor Total: 2,535.90

CHESTERMAN CO. JR CONCESSIONS 161.70

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESSIONS 799.76

CHESTERMAN CO. concession supplies 917.93

Vendor Total: 1,879.39

CLUBS CHOICE MS FUNDRAISER 683.84

EDDIE, STEVEN BB OFFICIAL 150.00

Gray, Jasmine prom candles and holders 60.00

Gruis, Melissa dance costume alterations 240.00

Gruis, Melissa supplies 14.00

Vendor Total: 254.00

IHSAA Student Council Conference 665.00

IHSAA State Football tickets-pep band 140.00

Vendor Total: 805.00

Manson Northwest Webster Comm. School WR ENTRY FEE 95.00

Riverside Community School District WR ENTRY 100.00

ROGERS ATHLETIC football sled 1,740.00

rSchoolToday scheduling program 407.50

Fund Total: 9,001.33

Checking Account Total: 9,001.33

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 184.72

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 130.97

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 99.65

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 39.94

BIMBO BAKERIES USA FOOD 152.23

Vendor Total: 607.51

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE FOOD 252.30

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE FOOD 366.85

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE FOOD 237.06

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE FOOD 259.58

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE FOOD 128.97

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE FOOD 217.00

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE FOOD 366.03

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE FOOD 344.74

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE FOOD 302.16

Vendor Total: 2,474.69

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.FOOD 241.20

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING WAREWASH 127.96

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING GENERAL SUPPLIES 194.13

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING FOOD 2,789.25

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING FOOD 82.95

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING WAREWASH 204.36

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING GENERAL SUPPLIES 132.10

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING FOOD 2,324.46

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING FOOD 3,483.95

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING WAREWASH 123.28

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING GENERAL SUPPLIES 206.80

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING FOOD 1,559.40

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING GENERAL SUPPLIES 131.44

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING FOOD 3,796.56

Vendor Total: 15,156.64

Fund Total: 18,480.04

Checking Account Total: 18,480.04

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — DECEMBER 2021

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

NELSON COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION Wrestling Room Addition 151,244.42

Fund Total: 151,244.42

Checking Account Total: 151,244.42

November 2021 prepaids

OPERATING FUND

Cash FB/CHEER COACHES MEAL MONEY 100.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC E-RATE FILING/CONSULTING 500.00

FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS LIBRARY RENEWAL 922.19

LeMars Community High School HONOR CHOIR MEALS (REIMBURSED) 39.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP RENTAL 77.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 6,293.27

MOC-FV Quiz Bowl 50.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 1,894.79

NAVIGATOR MOTORCOACHES STATE FOOTBALL 1,665.00

Scholastic Book Fairs-8 BOOK FAIR SALES 2,132.50

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MENTORING PROGRAM 500.00

STATE CHEMICAL SOLUTIONS CLEANING SUPPLIES 216.66

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 342.13

Fund Total: 14,753.43

Checking Account Total: 14,753.43

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 1,076.99

UNITED BANK OF IOWA CAPITAL LOAN INTEREST 12,909.38

Fund Total: 13,986.37

Checking Account Total: 13,986.37

