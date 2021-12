Dorothy Nafe, 96, of Pierson passed away Friday. December 24, 2021 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Burial will be at Grand Meadow Cemetery, rural Washta, IA. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.