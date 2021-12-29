Page 3 — Local Obituaries By Editor | December 29, 2021 | 0 Local obituaries are on page 3 of The Record. You can also see this week’s obits by clicking a link below. Trevor Lakes Fauneil Cox Kathy Joy Dorothy Nafe Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 11 — First Lego League, Honor Roll & National Honor Society December 29, 2021 | No Comments » Pages 1 & 8 — Christmas Celebrations December 29, 2021 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Peco Brittle December 29, 2021 | No Comments »