Correctionville City Council Minutes/Bills — December 13, 2021

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

December 13, 2021

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on December 13, 2021, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson, Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Sanderson to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd Kostan by to approve the minutes of the November 8, 2021 regular meeting, November 15, and December 7, 2021 special meetings. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Approval of The Collab LLC Class B Wine Permit. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Rose reviewed sheriff’s report.

Maintenance report, no maintenance personnel present.

Jeff Wortman, Fire Chief, reviewed fire and ambulance report. Wortman reported that the newly purchased fire truck has arrived. April Putzier updated council regarding the USDA Grant for an ambulance. The grant should be submitted by the end of this week. Representative from Feld Fire was in attendance to answer any questions about the ambulance purchase. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Kostan to accept the bid from Feld Fire for the purchase of a new ambulance. Passed 5/0.

Chris Bolles, 303 Fir Street, requested permission to have chickens within the city limits. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to allow Chris Bolles to have two chickens within the city limits. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson to accept the bid from Cockburn Enterprises for snow removal for the 2021/2022 season. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert 2nd by Kostan to close meeting at 7:27 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the sale of the 1994 fire truck. With no oral or written comments motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to close public hearing and go back into regular session at 7:29 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2021-58 authorizing the sale of the 1994 fire truck. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 7:30 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against Budget Amendment for Fiscal Year 2021-22 that was published on November 25, 2021. With no oral or written comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan to close the public hearing and go back into regular session at 7:31 p.m.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2021-59 approving Budget Amendment FYE 2022 as published. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Volkert adopting Resolution 2021-60 approving reappointment of Barb Rowse to the Planning and Zoning Board for a five (5) year term and reappointment of Brent Hansen to Board of Adjustment for a five (5) year term. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty adopting Resolution 2021-61 fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan and disbursement agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $350,000 sewer revenue capital loan notes of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, and providing for publication of notice thereof. Date of meeting is set for January 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson approving the business grant to CEDCORP. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to donate one family pool pass for the 2022 season to the RV After Prom. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2021-62 acknowledging the appreciation of Nathan Heilman serving on the City Council since January 11, 2010 and Mayor since June, 2014 serving through December of 2021. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2021-63 acknowledging the appreciation of Sonya Kostan serving on the City Council since December of 2019 serving through December of 2021. Roll Call. Passed 4/0. Abstain – Kostan.

Motion by Petty 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2021-64 acknowledging the appreciation of Ron Sanderson serving on the City Council since January 11, 2018 serving through December of 2021. Roll Call. Passed 4/0. Abstain – Sanderson.

OTHER BUSINESS:

April Putzier invited the Council to retirement reception for Carla Mathers at the community center on December 22 from 3-5 p.m.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:52 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC,

City Clerk

November November

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$23,346.32 $30,833.79

Road Use Tax

$9,732.18 $6,723.30

Employee Benefits

$3,703.42

Emergency

$314.92

LOST

$33,419.26

TIF

$14.79

Welsch

$20,082.50

Copeland Fund

$2.12

Fire Dept Fund

$2,900.00

Cemetery Maint.

$5.71

American Rescue Plan

$201.21

Debt Service

$6,762.60 $5,357.69

Flood 2019

$7,599.86

Sewer Force Main

$2,837.75 $5,861.24

Water Fund

$8,484.00 $8,871.98

Sewer Fund

$6,700.90 $14,149.75

Totals

$57,863.75 $140,041.54

Vendor/Description Amount

Ipers IPERS $3,060.17

Department Of Treasury Federal $4,124.21

Iowa Finance Authority Sewer Lining Interest $1,251.25

Beck Engineering, Inc. Survey $3,855.00

United Healthcare Health Ins. $5,785.02

USPS Postage $154.00

Perry Slota Garage door $2,000.00

MidAmerican Electricity $2,093.88

Fire Unlimited, LLC Grumman Pumper Tanker $35,900.00

Absolute Inspection Services Nuisance $556.08

Arnold Sands Reimburse.. $350.00

AT&T Mobility Phones $89.68

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $32.40

Banyon Data Systems Inc. UB Meter Device Support $564.00

Builders Sharpening & Service Maintenance $48.78

Carla Mathers Mileage $35.84

Cedcorp, Inc. Annual Donation $500.00

Corner Hardware Supplies $28.22

Correctionville Building Center Supplies $236.21

C’ville Emergency Responders Alumacraft 16ft Boat.. $5,078.25

DHHS Reimburse $372.62

Foundation Analytical Testing $28.75

Govoffice Web site $570.00

I & S Group, Inc. Engineering $5,338.86

IMWCA Work Comp $373.00

Iowa One Call Locates $31.60

Jacobs Electric Maintenance $98.13

Jensen Coating LLC Fire Station $1,862.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $433.99

Joy Dirt Construction Tiling $1,820.75

Longlines Phones $143.07

McKesson Medical Supplies $1,698.37

Menards Supplies $483.40

Metering & Technology Solution Meters $2,356.84

Mike Sevening Construction Repairs $1,007.50

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $1,617.44

Office Elements Office Supplies $50.26

PCC Ambulance Billing $827.68

Riteway Business Forms Forms $260.80

River Valley High School Lease $65.00

Storey Kenworthy/Matt Parrott Receipt Books $224.34

Moville Record Publishing $362.39

TrueNorth AD&D Insurance $159.60

USPS Postage $102.00

Utility Service Co. Inc. Water tower maint. $3,266.48

Veenstra & Kimm Inc. Engineering $308.64

Visa Supplies $1,378.33

Woodbury County EMS Ambulance Assist $400.00

$91,384.83

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 30, 2021