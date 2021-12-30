City of Correctionville

Notice of Meeting

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AND DISBURSEMENT AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $350,000 SEWER REVENUE CAPITAL LOAN NOTES, AND THE HEARING ON THE AUTHORIZATION AND ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 10th day of January, 2022, at 7:00 P.M., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 312 Driftwood St., Correctionville, Iowa, at which meeting the City Council proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City and the Iowa Finance Authority and the issuance to the Iowa Finance Authority of not to exceed $350,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes, to evidence the obligations of the City under the said Loan and Disbursement Agreement, in order to provide funds to pay the costs of acquisition, construction, reconstruction, extending, remodeling, improving, repairing and equipping all or part of the Municipal Sewer System. The Notes will not constitute general obligations or be payable in any manner by taxation, but will be payable from and secured by the Net Revenues of the Municipal Sewer System.

At the above meeting the City Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the City to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the City Council will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Notes.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Correctionville, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 384.24A and 384.83 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 13th day of December, 2021.

/s/ Carla Mathers

City Clerk, City of Correctionville

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 30, 2021