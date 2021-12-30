| logout
Lawton City Council Minutes — December 15, 2021
Lawton City Council
Special City Council Meeting
December 15, 2021 • 5:30pm
The Lawton City Council met in special session at 5:30pm on December 15, 2021, at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:35pm. Present at the meeting was Councilmen Baltushis, Heiss, and Saunders, and city attorney Glenn Metcalf, city clerk Tricia Jernberg, Nick Roth, Lori Hummel, and Carly Hummel.
After a short discussion, there was a motion by Heiss, second by Baltushis to adjourn the meeting at 5:40pm and reschedule the public hearing for December 16, 2021 at 5:30pm due to the severe weather. Motion carried with all voting aye.
Jesse Pedersen, Mayor
Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 30, 2021