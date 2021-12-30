Lawton City Council Minutes — December 16, 2021

Lawton City Council

Special City Council Meeting

December 16, 2021 • 5:30pm

The Lawton city council met in special session at 5:30pm on December 16, 2021, at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss (by phone), Nelsen, and Saunders. Otto arrived at 5:33pm. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Glenn Metcalf, Carla Eidenshink, Marie Farrell, Carly Hummel, Karen Baldwin, Blaine Baldwin, and Lori Hummel.

Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried.

At 5:35pm, Mayor Pedersen opened the public hearing for the Plans, specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Cost of the 2022 Combined City Hall, Community Center, and Maintenance Facility Project.

The public expressed concern regarding the need to borrow money for the project, the impact this project would have on other projects contemplated by the city such as the requirement to upgrade the lagoon system by the IA DNR, the number of restrooms provided in the plans, the amount of parking space available and the potential to expand parking, whether the fire department would be charged for the use of the facility, and the amount of office space allocated for administrative functions. The council explained the plans for the facility, explained the concerns raised had previously been discussed by the council and considered as part of the design. Mayor Pedersen left the meeting at 6:03 p.m. and turned the meeting over to Mayor Pro-Tem Saunders. After discussion, motion by Otto, second by Nelsen to close the public hearing. Mayor Pro-Tem Saunders closed the public hearing at 6:13pm.

After the public hearing was closed, then being fully advised regarding the concerns raised, motion by Nelsen, second by Otto to adopt Resolution 2021-18:

Resolution 2021-18 Awarding Contract for 2022 Combined City Hall, Community Center, and Maintenance Facility Project

Whereas the city of Lawton adopted a resolution approving the 2022 Combined city hall, community center, and maintenance facility project plans, specifications and form of contract: and

Whereas on the 16th day of December a public hearing was held on said plans specifications and form of contract; and

Whereas there after the bids for 2022 Combined Facility Project were opened and read: and

Whereas the City Engineer reviewed the bid forms, reported the results to the Council, and recommended H&R Construction which submitted the low bid on the project with a bid of $1,214,000.

Now therefore be it resolved the contract is awarded to H&R Construction: and

Be it further resolved to authorize the mayor and clerk to take all steps necessary to execute the contract and finalize same with H&R Construction.

After a roll call vote with voting as follows: Aye: Otto, Heiss, Nelsen, Saunders. Nay: Baltushis. Resolution carried with a 4-1 vote.

With no further business, motion by Otto, second by Nelsen to adjourn the meeting at 6:16pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 30, 2021