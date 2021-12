Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — December 20, 2021

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Hamann, and Schram

Absent: None

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting: President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:01 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – one board member received an anonymous complaint regarding timeliness of newsletters.

III. Consent Agenda – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried. General $269,489.52; Management $24,909.75; PPEL $12,140.76; Infrastructure $25,775.25; Hot Lunch $24,565.99; Activity $62,052.39; Extra & Hourly Pay $109,506.84.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring/Open Enrollment – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve contracts for Taylor Berg (Head HS Volleyball); Karly Kafton and Jackie Fonley (Asst Softball); Brittany Hermsen (Asst. Girls’ Golf); Mia Welte and Alexia Adkins (paraprofessionals) and the resignations of Kori Kahl (MS Head Girls’ Basketball) and Samantha Dougherty (MS Asst. Girls’ Basketball). 5 ayes. Motion carried. Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the resignations of Dan Dougherty (HS Principal) and Karla McGrain (HS Principal Secretary) effective at the end of the school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Dropout Prevention Application for SBRC – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve additional spending authority of $223,393 for dropout prevention for the 22-23 fiscal year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Purchase of Vehicles – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the purchase of a 2022 Ford Edge from Barry Motors in Danbury for $36,250. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Purchase of Kitchen Equipment for Mapleton Building – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the purchase of a new convection gas oven from Hobart for $10,935. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Designation of Remaining Board-appointed committees for 2021-2022 – President Wimmer appointed himself and Streck to the negotiating committee.

F. Purchase consideration of reading curriculum series – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the purchase of a five-year commitment to the reading program curriculum from Amplify.

5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Comparative Compensation Data

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Early Graduates for 21-22

C. ACT Report

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. High School registration Guide

B. School Calendar for 2022-2023

VIII. Announcements

A. Winter Break: December 22nd, 2021 – January 3rd, 2022

Staff Training January 3rd, 2022 and Classes Resume January 4th, 2022

B. Next meeting – Monday, January 10th at 7:00 PM in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the board meeting at 7:53 PM and the board continued to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions until 8:55 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Vendor Name/Vendor Description Check Total

GENERAL FUND

A SIMPLER TIME SUPPLIES 279.95

AMERICAN RED CROSS SUPPLIES 5.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 377.00

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 158.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 64.75

BOYSEN, KIM SUPPLIES 520.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 1,725.64

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 364.40

CHARTER OAK-UTE SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 13,299.99

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 6,881.54

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 15,421.10

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 976.55

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 413.72

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 507.08

CRAWFORD COUNTY ELECTION 505.97

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 47.58

CULLIGAN OF IDA GROVE SUPPLIES 9.95

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 17.28

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 145.86

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 63.11

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 207.75

GOETTSCH, JULIANA REIMBURSEMENT 59.94

HALLOWELL, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

HAMANN, JANA REIMBURSEMENT 170.15

HB SERVICES SERVICE 525.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 769.50

HEARTLAND SCHOOL TUITION 4,141.25

HECHT, COLLEEN SERVICES 150.00

HOGSTAD, KRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 154.44

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 2,961.05

HOOVER JAZZFEST ENTRY FEE 150.00

IDA COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION 48.48

IOWA ASSOC SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 50.00

IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE ENTRY FEE.. 130.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 27.95

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 125.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY HOT LUNCH CLASSES 100.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY DANCE MARATHON 1,000.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 204.90

IXL LEARING SUPPLIES 349.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 578.95

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 1,229.37

JONAS, SONYA SUPPLIES 325.00

KAHL, KORI REIMBURSE 78.04

KAUFMAN, EVIE REIMBURSEMENT 17.48

KERNS, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 240.24

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,694.45

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 154.44

KOVARNA, DAVID REIMBURSEMENT 1,571.07

LAWTON BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,388.90

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 186.42

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSE 60.07

LUCKY LUKE, LLC SUPPLIES 141.45

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 1,415.89

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSE 55.00

MAPLETON BP FUEL 455.29

MAPLETON PRESS PUBLISHING 298.83

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 23,920.54

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 94.00

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 207.24

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 4,170.00

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 27.50

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE REGISTRATION 200.00

MOVE-MINDFULLY SUPPLIES 277.73

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 74.36

NASCO SUPPLIES 64.85

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 3,398.37

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 104.88

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 670.12

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 135.72

PETERSEN, LEE REIMBURSEMENT 219.89

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 67.28

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,656.50

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 525.23

REALLY GOOD STUFF SUPPLIES 156.30

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 95.00

RECORD PRINTING SUPPLIES 1,515.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 7,248.00

RONFELDT, CLARISSA DONATION 430.00

SAMS CLUB SUPPLIES 1,324.59

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHAFFER, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 68.64

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR BOOK FAIR 1,247.03

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 242.80

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 28.78

SIMONSON-FONLEY, JACKIE REIMBURSEMENT 1,525.07

SIMPSON COLLEGE ENTRY FEE 160.00

SIOUX CITY CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 6,348.60

SONOVA USA INC. SUPPLIES 1,534.02

SPIRIT LAKE CSD ENTRY FEE 225.00

TEACHING STRATEGIES, LLC SUPPLIES 645.85

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 763.18

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA INC. SUPPLIES 2,266.68

UHL, AMBER REIMBURSEMENT 150.54

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 846.28

UTTERBACK, ROD REIMBURSEMENT 1,124.20

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 234.01

WEST MONONA COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT 48,027.79

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 67,522.68

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 15,118.67

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 906.22

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 919.56

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. SERVICES 1,122.75

Fund Total: 269,489.52

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE 24,909.75

Fund Total: 24,909.75

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY FUND

H2O 4 U SUPPLIES 1,186.76

VALUE INSPIRED ED

EQUIPMENT 10,954.00

Fund Total: 12,140.76

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALLEN, LEVI PRIZE 5.00

ARKFELD, MARK OFFICIAL 80.00

BAILEY, JAYDON PRIZE 25.00

BEESON, COLE PRIZE 5.00

BEFOUR INC. SUPPLIES 719.00

BRUHN, PRESLEY PRIZE 5.00

CAPUTO, MARK OFFICIAL 0.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 39.96

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 528.00

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 462.76

COLLINS, SHAWN OFFICIAL 0.00

COMES, JENNA REIMBURSEMENT 301.64

DEEDS, IRELYNN PRIZE 60.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE

REIMBURSEMENT 289.55

EEKHOFF, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 160.00

GILLMAN, WILLIAM OFFICIAL 110.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 337.75

HAMMAN, CHLOE PRIZE 5.00

HOPKINS, TAYLOR PRIZE 10.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC. TICKETS 90.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES MEMBERSHIP 30.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEE 95.00

JACOBSON, BRYNN PRIZE 10.00

JOHNSON DILLON PRIZE 25.00

JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS LLC FUNDRAISER 2,356.00

JONES, ERIC OFFICIAL 160.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 235.52

KRISPY KREME FUNDRAISER 5,463.60

LECLAIR, LOGAN PRIZE 5.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

MAXFIELD, KEN OFFICIAL 110.00

MCCONE FOODS FUNDRAISER 3,444.00

MEYER, TRISTAN PRIZE 10.00

MILLER-ROSS, JAXSON PRIZE 15.00

MINNTEX FUNDRAISER 24,871.45

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION MEMBERSHIP/SUPPLIES 315.00

NORTHWEST DISTRICT FFA MEMBERSHIP 276.50

Parker, Ryan PRIZE 5.00

PEPIN, STACIE REIMBURSEMENT 36.00

PETERSEN, SHAWN OFFICIAL 110.00

RANNINGER, ROYCE OFFICIAL 110.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 1,056.00

ROYER, MARK OFFICIAL 110.00

SADLER, JILL SUPPLIES 200.97

SAF ENTERPRISES LLC SUPPLIES 444.21

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 459.27

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 0.00

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 75.00

SCHULTZ, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

SHARP, MAUREEN REIMBURSEMENT 1,025.62

SHEA, MARK OFFICIAL 75.00

SLAUGHTER, JASON OFFICIAL 110.00

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 236.54

SOUTHEASTERN PERFORMANCE APPAREL SUPPLIES 793.94

TESCH, SHANNON SERVICES 223.50

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS FUNDRAISER 2,940.21

UHL, MIA PRIZE 5.00

UMBACH, BROCK PRIZE 5.00

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 1,144.90

WALSH, JOHN OFFICIAL 80.00

WEBER, BART REIMBURSEMENT 15.00

WEBER, ERIN REIMBURSEMENT 26.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 110.00

WORKS OF HEART SUPPLIES 208.00

WORLD’S FINEST CHOCOLATE FUNDRAISER 6,299.00

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING FUNDRAISER 5,162.50

Fund Total: 62,052.39

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 4,487.61

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 20,078.38

Fund Total: 24,565.99

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 2,563.37

C&B OPERATIONS, LLC REPAIRS 7,238.55

DAY’S DOOR COMPANY REPAIRS 110.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 70.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER SUPPLIES 630.26

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 2,020.00

KNEIFL ELECTRIC SERVICES 288.41

METRO ELECTRIC SERVICES 396.00

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 868.65

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 2,161.72

PQL SUPPLIES 2,327.40

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY SUPPLIES 950.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE SERVICES.. 2,512.60

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 161.00

PRESTO-X COMPANY SERVICES

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 1,994.22

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 1,082.59

TK ELEVATOR CORPORATION ELEVATOR

MAINTENANCE 400.48

Fund Total: 25,775.25

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 30, 2021