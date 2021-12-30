Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 14, 2021

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 14, 2021

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 12/14/21 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the 12/7/21 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Anderson, to approve 12/10/21 and 12/15/2021 payrolls. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a 28E agreement with the City of Le Mars and Plymouth Co. for parking ticket collections. Motion Carried.

The Board discussed a change order for drywall repairs in the District Courtroom on the north wall. The architect is working with the contractor to determine if the repairs are included in the original plans and bid contract.

The Plymouth County Library Coalition presented their FY 2022-23 budget for the Plymouth County libraries and discuss contract language changes.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to update contract language in the Library Coalition contract for FY 2022-23 to mirror services in the contract to reflect State of Iowa uses. Motion Carried.

The Plymouth County Temporary Redistricting and Reprecincting Commission member John Meis and Auditor Feldman presented the Supervisors District proposal and voting precinct proposal to be approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to set the precinct ordinance reading and public hearing dates for 11 am on December 21, 2021, January 3, 2022 and January 11, 2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to receive the information from Bruce Brock, Compensation Board Chairman as follows: the salary recommendation for FY 2022-23 for the Plymouth County elected officials with a 6% increase to all elected officials plus an additional $8,000 to the Sheriff and an additional $14,000 to the County Attorney. For a total salary recommendation of: $80,093.24 for the Auditor, Recorder, Treasurer; $37,879.82 for the Board of Supervisors; $118,552.02 for the Sheriff; and $148,362.54 for the Attorney. The Board of Supervisors will discuss the recommendation during FY 2022-23 budget discussions. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Beeck, to approve the 2021-22 Plymouth County Conservation Board annual report as presented by Director Nick Beeck. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a 90-day extension to file Harper Addition in Section 21 of Remsen Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Sections 4/9 in Stanton Township on C44 and to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Sections 29/32 in Elgin Township on 150th St. Motion Carried.

Shane Walter, Sioux Rivers MH Region CEO, presented an update and discussion regarding MH funding changes to the region and to how a service coordinator will be employed in FY 2022-23.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:25 p.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 30, 2021