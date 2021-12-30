Sharon “Sherry” Juelfs

Sharon A. “Sherry” Juelfs, age 78, of Holstein, Iowa (formerly of Cushing, Iowa) passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center of Cherokee, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury, Iowa. Father William A. McCarthy officiated. Committal Services followed in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Mapleton, Iowa.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com

Sharon A. “Sherry” Juelfs, was born on December 16, 1943, she was one of nine children born to Clifford Edward Uhl Sr. and Mercedes Elizabeth (Reinbold) Uhl.

She grew up in the Mapleton and Danbury, Iowa area, where she rooted on the Blue Jays as a cheerleader and graduated from Danbury Catholic High School.

After graduation, Sherry went on to further her education by attending college in Sioux City, Iowa, where she obtained her education in Radiology.

On November 7, 1964, Sherry married the love of her life, Dick D. Juelfs in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury. The couple settled down on the Juelfs family farm south of Cushing, Iowa and welcomed six children: Karla, Gerard, Leah, Lance “Buck” Brent and Christopher.

Sherry worked hard as a farm wife and homemaker. When her children were grown, Sherry started a career outside of the home at Ida County Public Health, where she worked as a home health aide for 20 years before retiring. Sherry was an avid reader who loved to bake and cook, took time out of her day to praise her Lord & Savior, and enjoyed taking care of the homeplace.

Sherry was always on the go attending her grandchildren’s events. If she was not on the go, she could be heard rooting on her beloved Iowa Hawkeyes or Kansas City Chiefs.

A faithful member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury, Sherry served many funeral luncheons and other positions inside the church. She was a current member of the Cushing American Legion Auxiliary and her the local prayer group.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Dick Juelfs of Holstein, IA; children: Karla (James) Meier of Holstein, IA, Gerard Juelfs of Anderson, TX, Leah (Randy) Cauthron of Spencer, IA, Lance “Buck” (Becky) Juelfs of Holstein, IA, and Brent Juelfs of San Antonio, TX; 18 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren; sister LaVonne (Ray) Friedrichsen of Mapleton, IA; sister-in-law Mary Uhl of Mapleton, IA; extended family and friends.

Sherry is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Mercedes Uhl, Sr.; parents-in-law, Anson & Della Juelfs; son Christopher Juelfs; granddaughter MaKenna Juelfs; siblings: Robert, Alan, Elaine, Joan, Kenny, Colleen and Clifford Jr.

Memorials in honor of Sherry may be directed to the Danbury Catholic School of Danbury, Iowa at 602 Peach Street, Danbury, Iowa 51019.