Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — November 23, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 11/23/2021

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Gas for Bookmobile 128.25

American Brothers 105375 Gun repairs 179.95

Aventure Staffing 102513 BOR Temp Secretary 164.22

Barking Dog Interpr 500719 Tale Trail exhibits/DP 7,284.96

Barnes & Noble Books 900.13

Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Repair #504 248.90

BOK Financial 500746 Debt Service – Taxable 638,783.63

Bomgaars 27646 Parts #207, Shop Supplies 231.30

Boyle, Dennis Mileage 33.33

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9103 – Toilet/plumbing 4,510.12

Carroll Construction 104617 Marking paint for camp 47.88

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 158.73

Chesterman CO 321643 Monthly water service 60.95

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Annual Administrative 500.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Custodial supplies 2,224.24

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 5,306.00

Concrete Products Co. 54655 9101 – Sonolastic seal 343.44

Correctionville Bldg 61849 Cattle gate & hardware 141.92

Costar Realty Info 105575 Office Supplies 109.20

Danbury Review 62875 Comm/Econ Development 22.00

Days Door Co. door 4,830.00

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,132.89

East West Books Books 509.42

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9101 – Cockroach treat 294.68

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radios #420 71.65

Evil Twin Software 500527 App Update 114.85

Feathers, Susan 80983 Board of Review 450.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.03

Frontier Communications 291028 712-378-3670-070192-7 255.25

Gale 104302 Book L.P. 281.88

Gardner Media LLC 102183 Books – Thanksgiving 167.05

Gernhart, Susan 500744 PEO Costs 224.04

Gill Hauling Inc. 500533 9103 – Garbage service 623.16

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer usage 165.56

Graham Tire Co. (SC) 95956 Tire Bid 2021 11,902.07

Hamann, Julie Mileage 24.24

Hitches Trailers 102731 Parts & Labor #112 1,135.00

Imko & Diversified 102026 Temp – Jackie 2,164.39

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 IBC Weekly Benefits 4,867.77

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 1,104.80

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Jung, James 105854 Board of Review 450.00

Kars Detail Center 500180 vehicle striping 30.00

L G Everist Inc 281374 Washed concrete sand/D 140.77

Long Lines LTD (Sgt. 182816) Danbury Library Phone 70.77

Lyman-Richey Sand Beach sand-61.93 ton/B 3,468.66

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract/Post 2,159.86

Matthias, Susan Mileage 20.20

Menards 199721 Maintenance; Motor Vehicle 53.36

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 Annual Flu Shots 3,909.62

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric service-10/11 2,671.59

Mid Country Machine 102695 Parts #323 32.52

Midwest Alarm Co Inc. 102416 Danbury fire alarm rep 230.00

Midwest Monitoring 102504 bracelet rental 1,800.00

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #200, #201, #202 534.23

Moville, City of 167600 Water, garbage, sewer 32.09

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 822.85

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 General Counsel 3,396.54

National Assn of Counties 170758 County Dues 2,043.00

Nelson, Carol Mileage 4.30

New Cooperative Inc. Gasoline, Diesel, Prop 40,025.24

Nextlink 500349 Internet service 11/16 254.93

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 180.68

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Cleaners 63.86

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 2,830.41

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #502 192.64

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 708.30

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9103 – Clear slow drain 240.00

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Windshield repair-’19 29.95

Sands Construction 104419 9103 – Concrete repair 3,592.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum 100280 Animal Budget-Gas & Fu.. 10.00

Scholastic Library Books 8.38

Security National Bank 208797 Hofmeyer: Office Suppl 404.17

Sergeant Bluff Fire 216049 ME Transport 250.00

SFM Mutual Insurance 500520 Workman’s Comp 548.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,081.47

Sioux City Journal 500666 Public Hearing Notice 14.58

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) City Assessor Payroll 97,343.37

Sioux City Truck 246198 Parts #930 144.74

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 9108 – Cam locks (6) 51.00

St. Luke’s Regional 500742 Work Comp 318.00

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 99.97

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts & Labor #306 6,970.70

The Boulder Company 500737 Bolts – Signs 284.41

Titan Machinery Inc. 104494 Parts #927 164.85

TMUSA Window Films 500720 Window Tint 800.00

Truax Co (New Hope – 1335) Parts for Truax drills 169.95

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 562.26

United Healthcare Inc. December 2021 Coverage 725.00

USCellular 28 Hot Spots.. 1,502.20

Veenstra & Kimm Inc. 239345 Engineering Services 1,184.22

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: Verizon 6,464.72

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 173,690.88

Wells Fargo Financi 500191 Ricoh Lease #5 132.25

Wigman Co. 250300 9102 – Sink parts 378.88

Williams & Company 105594 Update phone system 95.00

Williges LLC Space 118 650.00

Woodbury County Audit 240460 GIS 22,728.72

Woodbury County REC 254200 Electricity 81.65

Woodbury County Treasurer 104770 Paper – Moville 60.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 2021 Dodge Durango 27,130.00

Ziegler Inc. Bolts #217 46.83

———————————————–

Grand Total: 1,109,080

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 30, 202