Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 23, 2021

NOVEMBER 23, 2021

FORTY-SEVENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, Ung, De Witt and Radig; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 3-0 on roll-call vote; DeWitt, Taylor and Ung were present.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 3-0 on roll-call vote; DeWitt, Taylor and Ung were present.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the agenda for November 23, 2021. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 16, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve special minutes of the November 19, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,018,948.74. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Evelyn Misar, 1630 Douglas St. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Yes Communities, Vin #M605192, 1978 Holly Park and #09A18453S, 1990 Shar-Lo-Vin.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,369

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Yes Communities is the titleholder of a mobile homes VIN #M605192 and VIN #09A18453S located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #M605192 1978 Holly Park

VIN #09a18453s 1990 Shar-Lo-Vin

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Yes Communities.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 23rd day of November, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894711177001, 3406 44th St.

RESOLUTION #13,370

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lots Twenty-one (21) to Twenty-four (24) inclusive Block Forty-four (44) Leeds 2nd Filing Addition to the City of Sioux City, Woodbury County Iowa (3406 44th Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 7th Day of December, 2021 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 7th Day of December, 2021, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $389.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 23rd Day of November, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve estimate of $3,200 from Gaming Funds for the cost of the holiday luncheon. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Donovan Masters, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-13-21, $31.99/hour, 6.5%=$1.96/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 1 to Senior Class due to 4 years employment and Bachelor’s Degree.; and the separation of Gregory Shinkunas, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-31-21. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Senior Clerk (New), Human Resources Dept., Wage Plan: $19.54/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the deauthorization position Clerk II, Human Resources. Copy filed.

To approve appointment of Daniel Lynde and Bob Stewart to the Compensation Commission. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for NIPCO. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution appointing commissioner to Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority’s Board of Commissioners. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #13,371

RESOLUTION APPOINTING COMMISSIONER TO

WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY’S

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

WHEREAS, Woodbury County, State of Iowa (the “County”), is a political subdivision, organized and existing under and by the laws and Constitution of the State of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the County has approached the City of Sioux City, Iowa (the “City”) with a proposal to establish a Joint County and City Building Authority pursuant to Iowa Code Section 346.27 (the “Authority”) for the purposes of building and financing a new law enforcement center for joint use by the City and County; and

WHEREAS, the County has now adopted a resolution adopting Articles of Incorporation to form the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority and has authorized the execution of the Articles of Incorporation: and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Section 346.27 requires that the Authority be directed and governed by a Board of Commissioners of three members, one to be elected by the Board of Supervisors of the County from the area outside the county seat, one to be elected by the City Council of the City from the area inside the City, and one to be elected by the joint action of the Board of Supervisors of the County and the City Council of the City; and

WHEREAS, the two-year term of the first Commissioner elected by the Board of Supervisors expires on December 31, 2021; and

WHEREAS, the County hereby intends to appoint a Commissioner to the Board of Commissioners of the Authority to serve a six-year term; and

WHEREAS, the following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County and residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. Appointment. Rocky De Witt, currently residing outside of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, is hereby appointed to serve as the County’s Commissioner on the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority’s Board of Commissioners for a term of six years beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2027.

Section 2. Compensation. The Commissioner shall not receive compensation in any actual and necessary expenditures in connection with the performance of the Commissioner’s duties.

Section 3. What constitutes vacancy. The appointment shall be vacant if any of the following occur:

(a.) The Commissioner ceases to reside in the area outside of the county seat of Woodbury County, Iowa (i.e. Sioux City, Iowa).

(b.) The Commissioner ceases to be a member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

If a vacancy occurs, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors shall fill the vacancy and the person filling such vacancy shall serve out the remainder of the term of the prior Commissioner.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 23rd day of November 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the certificate of completion of project L-B(K46)ó73-97 with Graves Construction for $1,515,008.32. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the contract for the Oak Ridge Park project to Holly Brown Construction for $66,078.50. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the Annual Urban Renewal Report for FY 20-21. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 30, 2021. Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 30, 2021