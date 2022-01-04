Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — January 10, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, January 10, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications

B. Review of Board Policy 209.2

C. Board Policy 403.7

D. Board Policies 403.7R1-R2

E. Board Policies 403.7E1-E3

V. Discussion Items

A. Preparation of School Calendar 2022-2023

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2022

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, February 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM – Anthon

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

