Moville City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — December 21, 2021

Moville City Council

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:40 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Paul Malm, Tom Conolly and Nate Bauer are present. Joel Robinson is absent. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the November Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

Guests include Chris Howrey, Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez, Mike Carlson, Adam Carlson, Scoop Lattimer, Chad Thompson. Lattimer and Carlson spoke during Open Forum about land they purchased in the Bleil subdivision. They are looking to add 24 single family homes in that area. They asked if the City would be willing to help with the infrastructure cost as they are ready to start development. The idea would be for the developers to build 60% of the homes and let individuals build the rest.

Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update stating that Kingsley has no full time officers and only one reserve officer. They are interested in combining departments with the Moville Police Department. There is a board meeting in January, Rodriguez was looking for Council approval to move forward in geting more information. Council discussed the approval of new police officers: Atreju Hood and Cain Junkman as reserves at $18/hr. Bauer motions to approve the hires, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

No Public Works update as Mike Weaver was not in attendance.

Council reviewed Resolution 2021-35 fixing a date for public hearing on the proposition to authorize a loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder. Bauer motions to set the Public Hearing to January 5, 2022 at 5:30 pm, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Engineer Scott Gernhart and Security National Bank officials are gathering information on finalizing the location of the proposed building and parking lot on Frontage Road. Gernhart is waiting on flood plain information from DNR- no action taken at this time. Council reviewed the native wine permit for Movillatte, Parks motions to approve permit, Conolly seconds. Ayers, motion carries.

Council reviewed the zoning ordinance 4.17.21 and Chapter 51 of City Code regarding junk and junk vehicles and possible enforcement methods, after discussion Council decided they needed more information before they would move forward.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn around 6:15 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 32,318.97

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 14,807.05

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 6,317.58

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 66,517.68

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 1,064.42

TIF LMI TOTAL 0.00

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 0.00

WATER TOTAL 22,782.30

SEWER TOTAL 21,375.29

LIFT STATION UPGRADE TOTAL 0.00

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,352.32

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 166,535.61

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor/Payroll Checks: 11/19/2021-12/22/2021

4-WAY STOP SHOP FUEL 114.01

ACE ENGINE AND PARTS EQUIPMENT REPAIR 173.40

ACE REFRIGERATION CO. COMMUNITY CENTER FRIDGE 5,075.09

ADR SMALL ENGINE REPAIR, LLC FIRE DEPT. EQUIPMENT REPAIR 279.95

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GRP PARK SUPPLIES 413.93

AHLERS & COONEY BONDING ATTORNEY 1,090.00

AMAZON CLOTHING ALLOWANCE EDGAR 160.47

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 607.50

AXON ENTERPRISES, INC. TASERS 960.00

BADGER METER MONTHLY WATER METER SOFTWARE 83.50

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BARKLEY ASPHALT BLACKTOP STREETS 40,940.00

BEELNER SERVICE INC. REPAIR 250.00

BEEMER FISHERIES FISH FOR LAGOON 514.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 44.30

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 1,027.44

BROWN SUPPLY CO. SNOW PLOW BLADES 3,120.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CTR CHILD SUPPORT 838.14

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. GARBAGE HAULING NOV. & DECEMBER 13,711.92

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 442.46

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. WW CHEMICALS 988.39

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 271.05

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,280.48

GLAZERS BAR SUPPLIES 210.10

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 348.61

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 1,299.68

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 300.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 849.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. COMM CENTER MAINTENANCE 977.78

IPERS IPERS 5,642.28

IRS FED/FICA TAX 8,397.07

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 22.50

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE AND MEETING REIMB 96.60

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM CENTER SUPPLIES 569.65

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 8,332.70

MENARDS SUPPLIES 433.03

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WATER METERS 14,897.40

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,615.68

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CENTER ALARM 89.25

MIKE WEAVER TRAINING REIMBURSEMENT 576.03

MOULTRIE CAMERA SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION 18.01

NORTON ANTIVIRUS ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION 132.49

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS EQUIP-MENT MAINTENANCE 99.05

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 67.68

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 218.42

RAY’S ELECTRICAL ELECTRICAL WORK FIRE STATION 120.00

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,293.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 742.53

REHAB SERVICES INC. WW MANHOLES RESURFACING 2,545.30

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK INTEREST MAIN STREET/SOUTH 2ND RIDGE 3,696.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE 3,945.00

STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE DEBT – LIFT STATION 9,998.75

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 134.80

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 1,257.00

SUBSURFCO LLC PAY REQUEST #10 & FINL RETAIN 80,424.14

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MONTHLY TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING FAIR ST. SIDEWALK 15,975.00

UNITED BANK OF IOWA RUT BOND PAYMENT streets 2018 12,904.55

WATCH GUARD VIDEO PD CAMERA SYSTEM 86.66

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,258.40

WEX BANK FUEL 2,555.02

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 809.66

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER ANNUAL LIBRARY CONTRIBUTION 33,073.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 295,852.65

Invoices: Paid 50,364.20

Invoices: Scheduled 245,488.45

Payroll Checks 27,319.07

==============

Report Total 323,171.72

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 11/19/2021-12/22/2021

FUND NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 191,164.72

110 ROAD USE TAX 63,671.92

200 DEBT SERVICE 19,067.15

600 WATER 28,862.46

610 SEWER 14,125.47

612 LIFT STATION UPGRADE 6,280.00

———————————————–

TOTAL FUNDS 323,171.72

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 6, 2022