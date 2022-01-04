Public Notice — City of Correctionville vs. Juan Diaz and Bobbi Jo Mendoza

Public Notice

MUNICIPAL INFRACTION –

VIOLATION OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE

THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA, Plaintiff, vs.

JUAN DIAZ AND BOBBI JO MENDOZA, 726 Fir Street, Correctionville, IA 51016

Defendant.

Case No. COCICV200251

AMENDED CITATION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are notified that on the 16th day of December, 2021, a Civil Citation was filed in the Clerk of Court for Woodbury County, naming you as a Defendant in the above-captioned action. The Citation prays that the property locally known as 726 Fir Street, Correctionville, Iowa and legally described as the West 88.00 feet of the South Half (S1/2) of Lot Seven (7) and the West 88.00 feet of Lot Eight (8) all in Block Sixteen (16) of the Railroad Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa is in violation with the Correctionville Municipal Code IPMC Section 308.1 Accumulation of Junk, Rubbish or Garbage, Section 304.2 Protective Treatment, and Sections 51.01 and 51.02 of the Correctionville Municipal Code Junk and Junk Vehicles Prohibited; Accumulation of junk, rubbish and/or garbage on property; failure to fix missing and damaged shingles; failure to scrape and paint exterior of house.

In addition to the civil penalty and court costs, Plaintiff requests that the Court direct the Defendants to correct the violations(s) described above within 30 days of judgment by removing the accumulated junk, rubbish, and/or garbage, scraping and painting exterior of house; If Defendants do not correct violations as described above, Plaintiff requests that the Court authorize the Plaintiff to abate the violations and the costs of abatement be entered as a personal judgment against the Defendants and to assess said costs against the property.

TO DENY THE ABOVE CHARGE AGAINST YOU, YOU MUST APPEAR IN COURT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREET, SIOUX CITY, IOWA, ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022 AT 1:30 P.M. IN ORDER TO ENTER A PLEA. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE CIVIL ACTION.

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 1-712-279-6616. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)

IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

and Thursday, January 6, 2022