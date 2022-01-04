Public Notice — City of Correctionville vs. Michael Morgan

Public Notice

MUNICIPAL INFRACTION –

VIOLATION OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE

THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA, Plaintiff,

vs. MICHAEL MORGAN, 516 9th Street, Correctionville, IA 51016

Defendant.

Case No. COCICV200253

AMENDED CITATION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

You are notified that on the 16th day of December, 2021, a Civil Citation was filed in the Clerk of Court for Woodbury County, naming you as a Defendant in the above-captioned action. The Citation prays that the property locally known as 516 9th Street, Correctionville, Iowa and legally described as Lot Five (5) and Six (6) Block Thirteen (13) and the South 10 Feet of Iowa Street adjacent on North all in Railroad Addition, Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa is in violation with the Correctionville Municipal Code IPMC Section 302.4 Weeds and Section 308.1 Accumulation of Junk, Rubbish or Garbage; Failure to maintain and remove weeds; and accumulation of junk, rubbish and/or garbage on property.

In addition to the civil penalty and court costs, Plaintiff requests that the Court direct the Defendant to correct the violations(s) described above within 30 days of judgment by removing weeds and removing the accumulated junk, rubbish, and/or garbage; If Defendant does not correct violations as described above, Plaintiff requests that the Court authorize the Plaintiff to abate the violations and the costs of abatement be entered as a personal judgment against the Defendant and to assess said costs against the property.

TO DENY THE ABOVE CHARGE AGAINST YOU, YOU MUST APPEAR IN COURT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREET, SIOUX CITY, IOWA, ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2022 AT 1:30 P.M. IN ORDER TO ENTER A PLEA. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE CIVIL ACTION.

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 1-712-279-6616. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)

IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

and Thursday, January 6, 2022