Public Notice — City of Pierson vs. Jeffrey & Carmen Wilson

Public Notice

MUNICIPAL INFRACTION –

VIOLATION OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PIERSON

THE CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA, Plaintiff,

vs. JEFFREY E. WILSON AND

CARMEN L. WILSON, 1191 Lee Avenue

Pierson, IA 51048

Defendant.

Case No. PICICV200386

AMENDED CITATION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are notified that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, a Civil Citation was filed in the Clerk of Court for Woodbury County, naming you as Defendants in the above-captioned action. The Citation prays that the property locally known as 510 2nd Street, Pierson, Iowa and legally described as Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8), Block Five (5) EXCEPT the North Sixty-five Feet (N 65’) thereof and Lot Fifteen (15), Block Five (5) all in Original Town of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa is in violation of the Pierson Municipal Code IPMC Section 308.1 Accumulation of Junk, Rubbish or Garbage and Section 308.4 Storage of junk; Accumulation of junk, rubbish and/or garbage on property, and failure to remove junk or store junk inside.

In addition to the civil penalty and court costs, Plaintiff requests that the Court direct the Defendants to correct the violations(s) described above within 30 days of judgment by removing the accumulated junk, rubbish, and/or garbage, removing junk or storing junk inside. If Defendants do not correct violation as described above, Plaintiff requests that the Court authorize the Plaintiff to abate the violations and the costs of abatement be entered as a personal judgment against the Defendants and to assess said costs against the property.

TO DENY THE ABOVE CHARGE AGAINST YOU, YOU MUST APPEAR IN COURT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREET, SIOUX CITY, IOWA, ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022 AT 1:30 P.M. IN ORDER TO ENTER A PLEA. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE CIVIL ACTION.

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 1-712-279-6616. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)

IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022

and Thursday, January 20, 2022