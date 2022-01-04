Public Notice — City of Pierson vs. Melanie Goulette

Public Notice

MUNICIPAL INFRACTION –

VIOLATION OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PIERSON

THE CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA, Plaintiff,

vs. MELANIE GOULETTE, 101 East 3rd Street, Kingsley, IA 51028

Defendant

Case No. PICICV200377

AMENDED CITATION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are notified that on the 9th day of December, 2021, a Civil Citation was filed in the Clerk of Court for Woodbury County, naming you as a Defendant in the above-captioned action. The Citation prays that the property locally known as 321 Summit Street, Pierson, Iowa and legally described as the North Twelve and one-half (N 12 ½) feet of Lot Ten (10) and all of Lot Eleven (11), Block One (1), Summit Addition to Pierson, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa is in violation with the Pierson Municipal Code IPMC Section 302.4 Weeds; and Section 302.8 Motor Vehicles; Failure to remove volunteer trees; and accumulation of junk, rubbish and/or garbage on property.

In addition to the civil penalty and court costs, Plaintiff requests that the Court direct the Defendant to correct the violations(s) described above within 30 days of judgment by removing volunteer trees and by removing the accumulated junk, rubbish, and/or garbage; If Defendant does not correct violation as described above, Plaintiff requests that the Court authorize the Plaintiff to abate the violations and to have the costs of abatement be entered as a personal judgment against the Defendant and to assess said costs against the property.

TO DENY THE ABOVE CHARGE AGAINST YOU, YOU MUST APPEAR IN COURT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREET, SIOUX CITY, IOWA, ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2022 AT 1:30 P.M. IN ORDER TO ENTER A PLEA. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE CIVIL ACTION.

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 1-712-279-6616. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)

IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

and Thursday, January 6, 2022