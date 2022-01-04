Public Notice — City of Pierson vs. Tuffy Kenaston

Public Notice

MUNICIPAL INFRACTION –

VIOLATION OF AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PIERSON

THE CITY OF PIERSON, IOWA, Plaintiff,

vs. TUFFY KENASTON NEWMAN

720 1st Street, Pierson, IA 51048

Defendant.

Case No. PICICV200387

AMENDED CITATION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

You are notified that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, a Civil Citation was filed in the Clerk of Court for Woodbury County, naming you as a Defendant in the above-captioned action. The Citation prays that the property locally known as 720 1st Street, Pierson, Iowa and legally described as Lot Four (4), Sadler Subdivision of Lots Two (2), Three (3), Four (4) and Nine (9), Block Twelve (12) Second Addition to the Town of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa is in violation with the Pierson Municipal Code IPMC Section 304.1.1 Unsafe conditions, 304.2 Protective treatment, Section 308.1 Accumulation of Junk, Rubbish or Garbage, Section 308.4 Storage of junk, and Section 302.4 Weeds; Failure to repair shingles on roof, failure to scrape and paint house and garage, accumulation of junk, rubbish and/or garbage on property, failure to remove junk or store junk inside, failure to remove volunteer trees, and trim bushes and weeds on property.

In addition to the civil penalty and court costs, Plaintiff requests that the Court direct the Defendant to correct the violations(s) described above within 30 days of judgment by repairing shingles on roof, scrapping and repainting house and garage, removing the accumulated junk, rubbish, and/or garbage, removing junk or storing junk inside, removing volunteer trees, trimming trees and bushes, and removing weeds. If Defendant does not correct violation as described above, Plaintiff requests that the Court authorize the Plaintiff to abate the violations and the costs of abatement be entered as a personal judgment against the Defendant and to assess said costs against the property.

TO DENY THE ABOVE CHARGE AGAINST YOU, YOU MUST APPEAR IN COURT AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREET, SIOUX CITY, IOWA, ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2022 AT 1:30 P.M. IN ORDER TO ENTER A PLEA. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE CIVIL ACTION.

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 1-712-279-6616. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)

IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022

and Thursday, January 20, 2022