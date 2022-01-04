Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — December 14, 2021

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 12/14/2021 – 12/14/2021

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Gas for Bookmobile 152.99

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 270.00

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 Shredding Service 161.12

Access Systems Lease 105258 Lexmark Printers 459.22

Ace Refrigeration 1472 Vaccine Fridges Maintenance 234.84

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 99,409.10

AK Painting LLC 500751 Painting Nursing Office 4,070.30

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 154.56

Amick***, Jamie 101628 Clothing Allowance 91.50

Anguiano***, Ana Mileage 25.20

Anthon, City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 99.35

Association Of Heal 104739 AUhl AHEPP Annual Memb 185.00

AT&T Mobility Telephone 41.27

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Lab Coats 133.00

AV360 LLC 2021 JAG 725.00

Aventure Staffing & 102513 Temp Staff Vaccine Res 4,971.18

Barnes & Noble Books 354.63

Barr, Michael 500759 GTC Well Abandonment 366.58

Barry Motor Co 19400 Tail gate moulding 120.14

Batteries Plus-129 101820 Maintenance; Buildings 32.46

Beeson, John 21962 Kedron Township/Trustee 25.00

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 9108 – Safety glass 125.00

Benco Dental Supply 500735 Med/Lab Supplies Ismile 1,290.41

Betsworth, Brooke D 194631 Probation Revocation 178.50

Bierschbach Equipment 177471 Signs 539.00

Billion GMC Cadillac Maintenance; Motor Vehicle 123.20

Blatchford*** Sara Mileage 68.32

Bomgaars 27646 Oil 454.09

Book Systems Inc 104352 Pierson Library -Atrium 795.00

Boyle, Dennis Mileage 33.33

Brock***, Tyler S 32170 Mileage Health Care 45.92

Burgess Public Health Service Area 3 Prepare 1,242.47

C W Suter & Son Inc. 86382 1500 – Chiller project 58,347.75

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

Casey Jackson Truck 105486 2021 Stockpile Gravel 9,990.00

Centurylink 911 Circuits 315.80

Certified Testing 55502 28th Street project 350.00

Chapman***, Donna M. 156122 6 Certified letters 56.01

Charm Tex Inc. Shoes 229.00

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 398.08

Chesterman CO. Water 677.00

Cincinnati Insurance 103860 Liability 1,546.00

City Farmers Inc 104935 Lawn Service 160.00

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 DC21 Billing Platform 100.00

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting 42.92

Cockburn, Ronald (99659) Kedron Township/Trustee 25.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Toilet Paper 511.60

Colorado Serum Co 53975 Med/Lab Supply 170.34

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supply 235.24

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 Fleet Fuel 32.69

Cornhusker Int Truck 437 Parts & Labor #405 3,801.21

Correctionville Bld 61849 Lumber/Little Sioux 708.26

Counsel (Columbus, 105618 Ricoh Maint Fee 109.91

Crabtree Publishing 102755 Books 198.00

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 17.16

Delta Dental Of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 6,290.75

Demco Office Supplies 87.64

Dental City 500098 Med/Lab Supply ISmile 781.37

Derby CRS RPR, Deni 103970 Bench Trial Transcript 130.00

Dirks*** Allison E. Mileage 140.00

Donovan, Joseph M. 500670 Commission Meeting 29.09

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radio #527 88.68

Emergency Medical 76172 Medical Supplies 3.00

FiberComm Phone 4,599.96

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Vehicle Repair 26,305.86

Floyd Valley Communication 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 329.70

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 154.17

Gale 104302 Book LP 59.22

Gardner Tree Service 217302 Remove Elm Tree 1,000.00

Gill Hauling Inc. 100935 Garbage service-NV21/D 85.50

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,364.40

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Copiers 1,145.12

Government Forms 104575 Tax Dept 1099 Interest 49.25

Graffix Inc Dare T-shirts 429.00

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Mount, install & balance 432.81

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 Acuity Scheduler Subscription 743.39

Hamann Trucking 104166 2021 Stockpile Gravel 29,160.00

Hanson***, Elizabet 105711 Mileage 2.80

Health Services 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 93.11

Healy Welding 101752 Labor & Welding Supplies 50.00

Heart Therapy 500753 MH Consultation 450.00

Holland CSR RPR, Ka 104241 MHMH030116 38.50

Home Depot Pro 105875 9108 – Paint supplies 18.90

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 489.86

Hornick, City of Water 87.19

HTC Inc. (Milford-IA 98586) Parts #200 85.63

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 45.92

Hy Vee Inc. 101910 Board of Health Meeting 198.49

Idexx Distribution 99460 Med/Lab Supply 3,045.28

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – Hydronic manage 4,740.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 4,504.66

Institute of Iowa 117773 Institute Dues 200.00

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Well Permit Fees 225.00

Iowa Illinois Safety 118746 Annual Membership Renew 813.00

Iowa Municipalities Installment 6- Work Co 29,092.00

ISSDA Winter School 585.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 New Equipment 133,719.21

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Clothing allowance 124.90

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnston Excavating 104961 2021 Stockpile Gravel 6,180.00

Jorgensen CSR, Jami 22738 PTC & Trial Transcript 483.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Filters & Parts 1,123.72

Keltek Inc 102453 Computer Paper 517.22

Kirsch***, Jayme 100908 Fall Conference 224.00

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 McM/R Matters 5,545.25

Lakeview Books Books 385.95

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 229.50

Leroy Hanson Co 142030 Grenade Stress Balls 1,090.03

Lindsay***, Erik 104064 Reimburse clothing all 248.40

Loffler Companies 500177 Acct #OS-WC049/Canon 1,080.97

Logan Contractors 99380 Parts AMZ Machine 622.41

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 circuits 0610928-0 443.76

Lopez-Molina***, Rachel 500108 Mileage 29.40

Lyon County EMS 500433 Service Area 3 Prepare 75.00

Mahon, Marcia L 250327 Depositions 141.75

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract & Po 2,574.73

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Bind 3,521.71

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.04

Matthias, Susan Mileage 20.20

Medical Waste Trans 101863 Medical Waste 306.46

Meissner, Polly Mileage 16.66

Menards Equipment Maint 34.92

Merck and Co Inc (C 101873) Med/Lab Supply 1,326.95

Mercy Medical Clinic 98816 Medical Supplies & Lab 91.54

Mercyone Siouxland Wellness Blood Draws 31,921.30

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 #1204 – Cremation Assist 2,000.00

Michiana Healthcare 500755 Escaping Violent 9,994.00

Mid American Energy 159813 9102 – Electric/natural 15,097.30

Mid Step Services (159884) October Janitorial 100.00

Miller***, Megan Mileage 15.12

Mitchell Contracting 104954 Homer tower rock replace 8,000.00

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Commission Meeting 59.72

Moville City of 167600 Water, Garbage, Sewer 51.09

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Tire Repair #56 17.50

Mozaks Furniture 475 Carpeting Nursing Office 16,220.00

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 25.76

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts #318 704.19

NCP Management LLC 500166 Cabling 3rd floor 340.56

Nelson, Carol Mileage 4.30

New Cooperative Inc. 104730 WIT Tower Propane 413.60

New Sioux City Iron 213800 Shop Tools 34.70

Northwest Environment 99508 LEC Cleanup 317.00

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 9101 – V-Belt 4.17

Nutrien Ag Solution 500020 Seed – VM Premix Blend 10,287.50

O’Brien County Public 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 348.74

O’Connell, William J 176633Kedron Township/Trustee 46.75

Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage 45.92

Office Elements 100254 Office Furniture 827.75

One Office Solution 104853 Tissues, cups, pens 1,268.90

Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 118.61

Parkinson***, Andre 500521 Mileage 86.80

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 15,992.07

Penworthy Company 184545 Books 260.34

Phillips, Claude 500763 Secondary Roads Liability 1,331.08

Pickermans 99767 Tobacco Free Sland Mee 107.25

Postmaster (Sioux C 190600) Post Office Box Rent 284.00

Raker Rhodes Engine 104898 9103 – Wall reinforce 1,200.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Printing 405.00

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 151.36

Robinson***, Lisa 103684 Driver Physical & Vets 105.84

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear kitchen 175.00

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 32.84

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Gasohol & diesel/Snyder 4,018.95

Schneider Geospatia 101237 BEACON 2,445.00

Scotwood Ind Inc. 208282 Calcium Chloride 21,330.00

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 184,923.00

Secretary of State 208687 Notary Public renewal 30.00

Security National Bank 208797 COMPUTER 1,084.61

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 1,827.01

Service Construction 100829 Saw egress window open 1,221.00

Service Master Rest 209426 Janitorial Service 1,340.00

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 County Logos 48.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 217.80

Sioux City Journal Notice 433.99

Sioux City Regional 500555 Annual Tourism County 20,000.00

Sioux City Scheels 206838 Dog Food 74.00

Sioux City Treas. (4 213400) 9108 – Fuel JU-NV21 3,902.73

Sioux City Treas. GAS 546.24

Sioux City Truck 246198 Parts #930 13.78

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 2,567.40

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expenses 217.22

Siouxland Chamber KGrieme Membership Due 288.00

Siouxland Community 101572 Immunization Service.. 2,792.05

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Well Testing 980.93

Siouxland Taxi 102147 Taxi Service 38.85

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 10.64

Smith, Cheryl Hearing 234.50

Smizer, Claire 500762 Crop Damage 1,000.00

Society for Human R 99042 SHRM Professional Member 219.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Repair radiator leak 2,281.69

Sparklight 952 Cable TV 181.37

Spee Dee Delivery Service 104385 Standard Shipments 147.36

St. Luke’s Regional 500742 Work Comp 148.45

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 361.08

State Hygienic Laboratory 115680 Arsenic Testing 671.00

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #406 46.19

Steve’s Beane Plumbing 102093 Replace Water Heater.. 1,711.00

Storm, Richard J 224437 Reconciliation of tax 595.04

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 19,484.68

Thompson Innovation 105797 Key Fobs 140.00

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,089.36

Timmins***, Kristin 102130 Attorney Parking 1,213.25

Tyer, Barb 104427 Mileage 6.06

Tyler Business Form 1095C Employee Copy 50 143.29

Tyler Technologies 100663 SOFTWARE 12,085.61

Ultra No Touch Car 19 Fleet Car Wash 45.90

Unity Point St Luke 104203 Service Area 3 Prepare 637.00

Uretek USA, Inc. 500761 Pipe Culvert 82,000.00

Verizon Connect 500622 GPS Equipment & Service 929.35

Wall of Fame 102557 Staff uniforms 55.98

Warder***, Madison 500147 Fall Conference 275.55

Webb***, Nancy Mileage 138.88

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 95,000.20

Wendel***, Tasha Mileage 41.44

Western Detention Keys 514.50

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 481.21

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 1,000.00

Wink, Larry 99124 Kedron Township/Trustee 25.00

Woodbury Cnty Soil Watershed Maint Program 13,000.00

Woodbury Cnty Treas. 104770 Paper 780.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodbury County Emerg. 104689 Tax Allocation 19,689.86

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Skid Steer Loader rent 1,459.34

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 30.24

Grand Total: 1,107,990

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 6, 2022