Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 7, 2021

DECEMBER 7, 2021

FORTY-NINTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, Ung (by phone), De Witt and Radig; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Public Bidder, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 3-0 (Radig, Taylor and De Witt) on a roll-call vote.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 3-0 (Radig, Taylor and De Witt) on a roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Tammy Mullenix, Sgt. Bluff, addressed the Board with concerns about proposed pipelines in Woodbury County.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894711177001, 3406 44th St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894711177001, 3406 44th St. to Moises Aragon, Amarilis Franco, Militza Aragon, and Jeremias Aragon, 4337 Van Buren St., Sioux City, for $1,500.00 plus recording fees. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,373

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Moises Aragon, Amarilis Franco, Militza Aragon, Jeremias Aragon in the sum of One Thousand Five Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($1,500.00) —— dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894711177001

Lots Twenty-one (21) to Twenty-four (24) inclusive Block Forty-four (44) Leeds 2nd Filing Addition to the City of Sioux City, Woodbury County Iowa (3406 44th Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 7th Day of December, 2021.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for December 7, 2021. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 30, 2021 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $359,763.96. Copy filed.

To approve items to be auctioned per Personal Property Disposition Policy. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Michael Trowbridge, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 12-08-21, $20.38/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 8-25-21. Entry Level Salary: $20.38/hour.; the promotion of Katie Kistner, Senior Clerk, Human Resources Dept., effective 12-13-21, $22.30/hour, 25%=$4.52/hour. Promotion from Clerk II to Senior Clerk; the end of probation of Peter Dixon, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 12-13-21, $25.61/hour, 3%=$.76/hour. Per CWA Secondary Roads Contract agreement, End of Probation Salary Increase..; and the transfer of Brigid Delaney, Clerk III-Warrants, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-10-22, $26.54/hour, -6%=-$1.62/hour. Position Transfer from Civilian Jailer to Clerk III-Warrants. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., CWA: $21.02/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Debra Heath to remain on the county vision and dental insurance. Copy filed.

To approve renewal paperwork for Woodbury County’s medical plan. Copy filed.

To receive the 1st quarter report from SIMPCO for fiscal year FY21-22. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Mid American Energy. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting tax suspensions for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continues tax suspension. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for the first reading of the ordinance relating to the assessment of wind energy conversion property as authorized by Iowa Code Chapter 427B.26. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the 1st reading of the ordinance relating to the assessment of wind energy conversion property as authorized by Iowa Code Chapter 427B.26. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the final staff report and Zoning Commissionís recommendation from their 11/22/21 meeting. Carried.4-0 Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Whiskey Creek 170th addition to Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #13,374

ACCEPTING WHISKEY CREEK 170TH ADDITION INTO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 22ND DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2021, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS WHISKEY CREEK 170th ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF WHISKEY CREEK 170th ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 7th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2021

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to authorize the chairman to sign letters of agreement with the City of Sioux City and Lawton for shared voting precincts. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to obligate $429,900.00 of unallocated CIP funds for the purchase of Axon IN-CAR video system for 31 units of Woodbury County Sheriff Office vehicles. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 14, 2021. Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 6, 2022